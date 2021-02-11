Global Coated Paper Market Grow at a CAGR of 3.4% Steadily Till The End Of 2028

A new research report published by Fior Markets with the title Coated Paper Market by Type (Woodfree, Mechanical), Application (Packaging & Labelling, Printing, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028



The global coated paper market is expected to grow from USD 28.12 billion in 2020 to USD 35.67 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This growth is owing to factors like various applications in advertising & print media, a thriving e-commerce sector, and rising consumption & production of coated paper. The APAC region has some of the biggest paper consuming nations like China and India, which has elevated the scope for coated paper production across multiple industries. On the other hand, the North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.1% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as the high production rate in the U.SA., the presence of many major manufacturers, and the heavy reliance of businesses on paper products.

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report-detail/419151/request-sample

Coated Paper Market by Type (Woodfree, Mechanical), Application (Packaging & Labelling, Printing, Others), Regions, and Global Forecast 2021-2028

Key players in the global coated paper market are Twin Rivers Paper Company, Imerys S.A., Michelman, BASF, Minerals Technologies Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Dunn Paper Company, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, and South African Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd., among others. Key companies are mainly focusing on developing new products, forming partnerships, and joint ventures to gain significant market share in the global coated paper market.

Request for Customization: https://www.fiormarkets.com/enquiry/request-customization/419151

Based on type, the global market has been divided into woodfree and mechanical. The mechanical segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 17.4 billion in the year 2020. Coated mechanical papers are mostly comprised of mechanical wood pulp, which is procured from base sheets. They are coated with minerals and chemical pulp to form a bright & smooth surface. Coated mechanical papers are used in catalogs, magazines, decorative pages, and inserts since they produce advanced prints & images along with decreasing ink usage. On the basis of application, the coated paper market has been segmented into packaging & labelling, printing, and others. The printing segment is set to register the highest growth over the forecast period due to its uses in security documents, currency, cheque books, and product manuals & brochures for electronic gadgets such as computers & smartphones.

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.fiormarkets.com/report/coated-paper-market-by-type-woodfree-mechanical-application-419151.html

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team (sales@fiormarkets.com), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

Contact Us

Mark Stone

Phone: +1-201-465-4211

Email: sales@fiormarkets.com

Web: www.fiormarkets.com