Global Coalescing Agent Market | Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc, Synthomer Plc,Celanese Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated, and Arkema Group.

In 2018, The Dow Chemical Company proclaimed a series of phased expansion of its global glycol capacity through a series of seven debottlenecking and incremental expansion projects.

In 2017, Evonik Industries AG signed a contract to attain the high-concentrates additive compounding business of 3M Company.

In 2017, Synthomer Plc attained Perstorp Oxo Belgium AB which is a niche performance additives business helping the industrial and decorative coatings industries.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global coalescing agents market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global coalescing agents market is into hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Low water-soluble hydrophilic is one of the most generally used coalescing agents due to their low water solubility, high efficiency, and reduced risk of penetrating in the porous substrate. Furthermore, rise in the demand for environment-friendly coalescing agent also fuels the growth of the hydrophilic segment.

By application, the global coalescing agents market is categorized into paints & coatings, adhesive & sealants, inks, and personal care ingredients. The paints & coatings application segment is anticipated to lead the overall coalescing agents market in the upcoming years. The large market size in this segment is mainly attributed to the high demand in various end-use industries such as construction, automotive, furniture & wood working, and others.

By region, the global coalescing agents market is dominate by Asia Pacific in terms of production and consumption. The region has seen a rise in the demand for coalescing agents due to the rapid growth of new product development and capacity expansion. With this, strengthening in end-use industries is also expected to have advanced impact on the Asia Pacific coalescing agents market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/1029

The report Global Coalescing Agent Market, By Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, Inks, and Personal Care Ingredients), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global coalescing agents market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Rise in the adoption of the coalescing agent in various end-use industries including construction and marine is one of the major factor driving the growth of the global coalescing agent market. In addition, increasing awareness among manufacturers regarding usage of eco-friendly coalescing agents is additional factor estimated to drive growth of the global coalescing agent market in the forecast period. Furthermore, strict government guidelines and regulations prohibiting use of conventional additives and solvents that are non-environmental friendly and toxic in nature is presumed to fuel growth of the global market in the next few years. One of the key trends observed in the global coalescing market is that the major manufacturers are focusing on increasing the efficacy & demanding properties such as better abrasion & heat resistance, zero-VOC content in their coalescing agent without increase in price in order to gain competitive advantage.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Coalescing Agent Market, By Type (Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic), By Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, Inks, and Personal Care Ingredients), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Coalescing-Agent-Market-By-1029

The prominent player operating in the global coalescing agents market Eastman Chemical Company, DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Elementis Plc, Synthomer Plc,Celanese Corporation, Croda International Plc, Cargill, Incorporated, and Arkema Group.