Global Coal Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global coal market reached a value of nearly $1,028.3 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $1,028.3 billion in 2020 to $1,438.5 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.9%. The coal market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2025 and reach $1,851.8 billion in 2030.

The coal market consists of sales of bituminous and sub-bituminous coal, lignite and anthracite coal by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine bituminous coal, sub-bituminous coal, lignite and anthracite coal by underground mining, strip mining, culm bank mining, and other surface mining techniques. Companies in the coal industry are also involved in the development of coal mine sites, and improvement of coal, including cleaning, washing, screening and sizing of coal.

The coal market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Some of the major players of the coal market are China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, China Coal Energy Co., Ltd., Coal India Limited, Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, BHP

The coal market is segmented by type, by end user and by geography

By Type-

The coal market is segmented by type into

a. Bituminous Coal

b. Sub-Bituminous Coal

c. Lignite

d. Anthracite

By End-User –

The coal market is segmented by end-user into

a. Electricity

b. Steel

c. Cement

d. Others

The coal market report describes and explains the global coal market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The coal report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global coal market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global coal market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

