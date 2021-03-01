Global Coal Bed Methane Market || keyplayers BG Group Limited, Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd.,

The report “Global Coal Bed Methane Market, By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power generation, and Transportation), By Technology (Exploration and Drilling, Fracturing Fluid, Enhanced Coal Bed Methane (ECBM) Recovery, and Potential Impact of Technology Advancement), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global coal bed methane market is projected to grow from US$ XX billion in 2019 to US$ XX billion by 2029. Global coal bed methane market is driven by growing application of natural gas into manufacturing, residential and automotive sector. Technological development in coal bed methane also serves as a supplement to the conventional natural gas supply and provide opportunities for development of new product for market players in the global coal bed methane market.

Key Highlights:

In April 2015, Royal Dutch Shell PLC’s agreement to buy BG Group PLC marks the most aggressive step yet in the competition to be the world’s dominant supplier of liquefied natural gas—a fuel with a fast-growing and increasingly global market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global coal bed methane market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of application, technology, and region.

By application, the global coal bed methane market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial, power generation, and transportation.

By technology, the global coal bed methane market is segmented into exploration and drilling, fracturing fluid, enhanced coal bed methane (ECBM) recovery, and potential impact of technology advancement.

By region, North America accounted for major share in terms of revenue in the global coal bed methane market, due to rising demand for sustainable fuel and increasing usage of conventional sources of natural gas in this region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Coal Bed Methane Market”, By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Power generation, and Transportation), By Technology (Exploration and Drilling, Fracturing Fluid, Enhanced Coal Bed Methane (ECBM) Recovery, and Potential Impact of Technology Advancement), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa), – forecast till 2029

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Coal-Bed-Methane-Market-432

The prominent player operating in the global coal bed methane market include Quick Silver Resources Inc., Baker Hughes Incorporated, BG Group Limited, Arrow Energy Holdings Pty Ltd., Blue Energy Limited, Halliburton AS, Dart Energy Ltd., Fortune Oil PLC, ConocoPhillips Company, and Metgasco Limited.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is a specialized market research, analytics, marketing and business strategy, and solutions company that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high value opportunities in the target business area. Also, we help our client to address business challenges and provide best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com