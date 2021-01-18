Global Cluster Headache Drug Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2026, key players-AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Data Bridge Market research presents the top quality and comprehensive Cluster Headache Drug research report which provides clear insights into market dynamics and prospects the whole market including global production, revenue forecast, value and volume. This Cluster Headache Drug report deeply study competitive scenario and evaluated the crucial vendors with regard to product stratification and business strategies. It analyzes the detailed insight with respect to industries and geographies. The detailed information of the existed industries is the first acquired by the dedicated team to provide exact and accurate data of the market.

Global cluster headache drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of cluster headaches, growing geriatric population, development in the healthcare expenditure and the government support for the research & development for new and better treatment have fueled the market growth.

Key market players in the global cluster headaches market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, TrioxBio Inc, Aurobindo Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, WOCKHARDT, Shanghai Soho Yiming Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Chengdu Tiantaishan pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd, electroCore, Inc, Autonomic Technologies, Inc, WINSTON PHARMACEUTICALS, Inc, CAPNIA, Inc and few others.

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cluster headaches and migraine is driving the growth of this market

Increased television viewing and computer usage is also acting as a driver for the market

Growing geriatric population is propelling the market growth

Application of latest technologies in the health care industry can also act as a market driver

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people and healthcare providers about cluster headaches is hampering the market growth.

Increasing measure by government to lessen healthcare expenditure is also restricting the growth for the market

Unfavorable health care policies will also hamper the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Eli Lilly and Company received the US FDA approval for Emgality (Galcanezumab). This drug became the first drug to gain U.S. approval for decreasing the frequency of episodic cluster headache attacks. It belongs to a new class of drugs called CGRP inhibitors that are used to prevent migraines or reduce their frequency

In April 2017, electroCore, Inc received the US FDA approval for gammaCore device, a non-invasive vagus nerve stimulator aimed to treat pain associated with episodic cluster headache in adult patients. Gammacore the first and only FDA-approved device for the prevention of cluster headache. It is a safe and effective treatment when compared to other treatments

Segmentation: Global Cluster Headache Drug Market

By Types

Episodic

Chronic

By Mechanism of Action

Corticosteroids

Ergot alkaloids

Local Anesthetics

Calcium Channel Blockers

Triptans

Lithium Carbonate

Anti-Seizures

By Drugs Type

Fast-Acting Drugs Sumatriptan Dihydroergotamine Octreotide Lidocaine

Long-Term Drugs VerapamilLithobid Divalproex



Short-Term Drugs Ergotamine Prednisone



By Diagnosis

Neurological Examination

MRI

CT Scan

By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Oral

Topical

Intravenous

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Insights in the Report

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it. Industry Chain Suppliers of Cluster Headache Drug market with Contact Information To inspect the market based on product, market share and size of the product share. The various opportunities in the market. The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

