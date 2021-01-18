Global Clove Market: COVID-19 Impact, Competitive and Regional Market Analysis till 2029

The report “Global Clove Market, By Form (Whole, Powder, and Oil), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care & Cosmetics, Healthcare Products and Fragrances), By End User (Residential, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, and Online Retailers), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global clove market is projected to grow from US$ 825.0 million in 2020 to US$ 1140.2 million by 2029. Global clove market is driven by growing usage of clove as an ingredient for the purpose cooking. In addition, cloves are also used in various industries such as the food and beverage, personal care and cosmetics, cigarettes and Ayurveda medicines drives the growth of the global clove market.

Key Highlights:

In 2016, Colgate Palmolive company, the market leader in oral care launched natural product toothpaste i.e. Colgate Sensitive Clove toothpaste.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global clove market accounted for US$ 825.0 million in 2020 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 3.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, end-user, distribution channel and region.

By form, the global clove market is segmented into whole, powder, and oil.

By application, the global clove oil market is segmented into food and beverages, personal care & cosmetics, healthcare products and fragrances.

By end user, the global clove oil is segmented into residential and commercial.

By distribution channel, the global clove market is segmented into grocery stores, hypermarkets & retail chains, and online retailers.

By region, The Asia Pacific region accounted major share in global clove market as it is the largest region in production and consumption of clove. Madagascar of Asia Pacific region is the second largest producer and leading exporter of clove and for other regions.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Clove Market”, By Form (Whole, Powder, and Oil), By Application (Food and Beverages, Personal care & Cosmetics, Healthcare Products and Fragrances), By End User (Residential, and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Grocery Stores, Hypermarkets & Retail Chains, and Online Retailers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – forecast till 2029

The prominent player operating in the global clove market include True Ceylon Spices, Royal Spices, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Super Africa Products, Wee Kiat Development Pte Ltd., Manohar Botanical Extracts Pvt. Ltd., Frontier Natural Products Co-op Inc., PTC Agro (PVT) LTD, Lankan Flavour, and Colgate Palmolive company.

