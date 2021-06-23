Global Cloud Testing Market: The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments, Major Players 2021-2027

Cloud Testing Market Research Report’, the report is complete with an elaborate research undertaken by prominent analysts and a detailed analysis of the global industry place. The study is inclusive of a well-elaborated, extensive scrutiny of this industry alongside major parameters that may most likely have an influence on the market commercialization matrix Global Cloud Testing Market report underlines the specific study of the industry which explains what the market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are. The market data analyses and evaluated in this Cloud Testing market report makes you achieve the business goals and objectives in present time frame. It highlights a wide-ranging evaluation of the market’s growth prospects and restrictions. This report is very useful to all sizes of business which makes it simpler to take informed decisions regarding different facets of industry. Cloud Testing market report truly acts as a backbone to the business. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Cloud Testing market are Cigniti Technologies; Cognizant; Capgemini.; Neotys; Invensis Technologies Pvt Ltd; Codoid; Qualitest Group; CresTech Software Systems.; CG-VAK Software & Exports Ltd.; VOLANSYS Technologies; Etelligens Technologies among others.

Global cloud testing market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing advancement in IoT & machine learning technologies and rising demand for devops for SDLC are the factor for the market growth.

Global Cloud Testing Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing cloud adoption will enhance the market growth

Decreased price of ownership also acts as a market driver

Growing demand for flexible and scalable delivery model will accelerate the market growth in the forecast period

Rising usage of cloud sourcing technology for testing applications can contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Strict government rules and regulation will also hamper the market growth

Changing consumer demand is another factor restricting the growth of this market

Currency fluctuation will also act as a restrain for the market

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- IBM Corporation; Oracle; Micro Focus; SmartBear Software; Tricentis; Akamai Technologies; Microsoft; CYGNET INFOTECH; Cavisson Systems Inc.;

Global Cloud Testing Market Segmentation:

By Component

Testing Tools/Platforms Functional Testing Tools Performance/Load Testing Tools GUI Testing Tools API Testing Tools Service Virtualization Tools Cross Browser Testing Tools

Services Professional Services Managed Services



By Vertical

Retail and Ecommerce

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Media and Entertainment

Transportation

Others

