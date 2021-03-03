Global Cloud Security Market worth US$ 150.2 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 15.7 %

The report “Global Cloud Security Market, By Service Type (Cloud Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Email and Web Security, Cloud Database Security, and Network Security), By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Industry Vertical (Government, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2029″ Global cloud security market is projected to grow from US$ 40.4 billion in 2030 to US$ 150.2 billion by 2029. Rising adoption of cloud computing by small and medium sized enterprises (SMSE) is driving demand for global cloud security market over the globe. In addition, increasing use of smartphones and internet penetration is another major factor propelling growth of the global cloud security market. Furthermore, emerging technologies such as internet of things and organizations implementing bring your own devices initiatives, resulting in rising incidence of cloud attacks on applications are boosting growth of the global cloud security market. Increasing government initiative towards smart cities can create lucrative opportunity for players in the global cloud security market.

In February 2018, for instance, Cisco Systems, Inc. has collaborated with Telenor Group for expand their joint innovation across cloud security to help customers evolve their networks to be more flexible and programmable.

The global cloud security market accounted for US$ 40.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 15.7 % over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of service type, deployment type, industry vertical, and region.

By service type, the global cloud security market is segmented into cloud identity and access management, data loss prevention, email and web security, cloud database security, and network security.

By deployment type, the public cloud segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to wide spread use of public cloud services.

By industry vertical, the IT and telecommunication segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing requirements of data repositories and criticality of information stored.

By region, North America cloud security market accounted for major revenue share of the global cloud security market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Availability of large number of cloud security vendors in countries of the North America regions. Europe cloud security market accounted for second-highest market share, in 2019, owing to rapid technological advancements, robust internet infrastructure, and surging adoption of cloud technology are among the key factors contributing to the growth of the region. Asia Pacific cloud security market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to increasing implementation of the technology across different verticals and rapidly developing infrastructure.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cloud Security Market”, By Service Type (Cloud Identity and Access Management, Data Loss Prevention, Email and Web Security, Cloud Database Security, and Network Security), By Deployment Type (Public cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Industry Vertical (Government, Banking, financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)- forecast till 2029

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Cloud-Security-Market-By-523

The prominent player operating in the global cloud security market includes CA Technologies Inc., Trend Micro Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Security Public Sector LLC, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corp., Intel Corp., VMware, Inc., CipherCloud, Inc., and BMC Software, Inc.

Table of Contents

Research Objective and Assumption Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Service Type Market Snippet, By Deployment Type Market Snippet, By Industry Vertical Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities

Market Trends

Product Launch

Merger and Acquisitions

Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Analysis Global Cloud Security Market, By Service Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Cloud Identity and Access Management Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Data Loss Prevention Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Email and Web Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Cloud Database Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Network Security Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Cloud Security Market, By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Public Cloud Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Private Cloud Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Hybrid Cloud Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Cloud Security Market, By Industry Vertical, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Government Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

IT and Telecommunication Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Cloud Security Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Deployment Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Industry Vertical, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles CA Technologies Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Trend Micro Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Cisco Systems, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Intel Security Public Sector LLC Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Fortinet Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview IBM Corp. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Intel Corp. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview VMware, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview CipherCloud, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview BMC Software, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview

Analyst Views Section Research Methodology

