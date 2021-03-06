Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market was Valued at USD 8.5 Billion in 2019, Observing a CAGR of 20.0% during 2020–2025

The global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Key players in the global C-RAN market are regularly focusing on new product development, partnerships, and collaborations to sustain and attain a competitive edge in the market. Further, mergers & acquisitions are other key strategies adopted by the players in the ecosystem. For instance, in 2019, Rakuten announced a strategic partnership with Altiostar to enhance its product portfolio across LTE and 5G technologies.

5G and LTE networks are expected to account the larger market share in 2019

On the basis of network type, the C-RAN market is subdivided into 3G, and LTE & 5G. Among these, 5G and LTE networks held the larger share in the C-RAN market in 2019. Rapid growth in the communication traffic in terms of data and calls leads to increased power consumption at the network operator level. This acts as an opportunity for C-RAN technology which provides lower power consumption, improved coverage, and virtualization in terms of traffic management.

Geography Insight

Geographically, North America held the largest share in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market in 2019, owing to the high adoption rates. Besides, the region is connected with complex networks across the industries in diverse verticals, this will further upsurge the growth of the C-RAN market in years to come.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market are Nokia Corp, Cisco Systems, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, ZTE Corp, Altiostar, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, NEC Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Fujitsu, Intel Corporation, and ASOCS Ltd.

