Global Cloud Music Services Market || keyplayers Saavn Media Pvt Ltd, ASPIRO AB, NetEase Inc., Deezer SA.

The report “Global Cloud Music Services Market, By Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global Cloud Music Services Market is projected to grow from US$ 396.59 million in 2019. Growing number of smartphone users and easing internet accessibility worldwide, are two of the major factors propelling growth in mobile cloud services market. With the increasing penetration of mobile cloud music services, decline in prices has been observed, which is expected to further drive the market during the forecast period. As users look for a place where they can store their playlists and play it on their various internet connected devices on the go, mobile cloud music services are able to fulfil the requirement. The efforts made by governments and telecommunication service providers to establish advanced network infrastructures at affordable prices to masses are expected to create lucrative growth opportunity for the global cloud music services market.

In November 2019, Spotify announced 4 new partnerships bringing Spotify premium across the globe.

In August 2018, Samsung announced Spotify as its go-to music partner.

The global cloud music services market accounted for US$ 296.59 million in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 19.20% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on region.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global cloud music services market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, as it had been a pioneer in the adoption of music services.

The prominent player operating in the global cloud music services market includes Spotify AB, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Google LLC, Times Internet, Pandora Media Inc., Saavn Media Pvt Ltd, ASPIRO AB, NetEase Inc., Deezer SA.

