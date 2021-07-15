Global Cloud Monitoring Market – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast,2021-2028

Cloud monitoring refers to the process of monitoring, managing, and reviewing of processes and operations within a cloud-based IT infrastructureIt is implemented by using manual or automated IT monitoring and management technology. It is widely preferred due to its performance optimization features in cloud infrastructure. Major applications of cloud monitoring include website monitoring, database monitoring, virtual machine monitoring, cloud storage monitoring, and virtual network monitoring. These functions of cloud monitoring facilitate easy detection of potential security threats in infrastructure by tracking a process and monitoring traffic. These solutions include classifying, scanning, and analyzing of data to take action to protect against loss of data before it leaves a network.

Growth in adoption of multiple cloud platforms and increase in adoption of cloud-based services among industries across the globe are the major factors that drive growth of the cloud monitoring market. However,

limited cloud visibility can hamper growth of the market to a certain extent. Contrarily, rise in adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises is an opportunitic factor for the cloud monitoring market growth.

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) is an on-demand application, used to manage and rectify performance of a system. Increase in adoption of SaaS offerings such as human capital management (HCM), customer relationship management (CRM), enterprise resource management, and other financial applications creates a favorable environment for adoption of cloud monitoring, particularly in large organizations. In contrast to conventional banking application software, SaaS does not require employees for smooth running of the system. In addition, cloud-based software does not require major investments in PCs, network infrastructure, and backup systems. Furthermore, it provides data security and does not require frequent software upgrade. Hence, it reduces the overall cost of the system. Rise in inclination of the enterprise buyers toward adoption of SaaS solutions is expected to increase growth of the market for cloud computing in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to promote growth of the cloud monitoring market for cloud monitoring.

Visibility limitation differs depending on which cloud model we use. With infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS), responsibility of cloud providers is limited to physical devices and hypervisor on server. As a result, users are likely to access tools and logs relating to the network, operating system, containers, middleware, and applications. Though users cannot have access to virtual switch data or hypervisor. In addition, choice of tools and user access is constrained by capabilities of cloud and policies of cloud provider. Platform as-a-service (PaaS) increases responsibility of cloud providers and restricts user visibility to applications that

can run data for consumer use.

