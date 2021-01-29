Global Cloud Migration Services Market || keyplayers VMware, Amazon Web Services, Informatica, Dxc Technology.

The report “Global Cloud Migration Services Market, By Service Type (Automation and Integration, Disaster Recovery, Application Hosting and Monitoring, Devops, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services), By Application (Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Security and Compliance Management, and Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global cloud migration services market is projected to grow from US$ 119.3 billion in 2019. The demand for cloud computing is expected to be driven by many factors, such as lower costs, flexibility, agility, and security. This increasing demand found in telecommunication and IT industries is boosting the global market. Additionally, cloud migration services is fostering penetration of artificial intelligence as well as machine learning. The cloud migration services market creates opportunities for the MSPs. The MSPs can handle numerous tasks, such as managing virtual machines, cloud services, storage services, migration services, and applications that are running on public cloud environments.

Key Highlights:

In July 2019, NTT DATA Services, announced it has become a Google Cloud Premier Partner, the highest status a Google Cloud partner can achieve. This milestone is a result of a multi-year collaboration and joint cloud investments between the two companies, as well as NTT DATA demonstrating a high level of competency with Google Cloud products.

In February 2019, Wipro Limited launched QuMiC (Quick Migration to Cloud), a comprehensive platform designed to transform the way organizations migrate to Oracle Cloud. Using QuMiC, Wipro and Oracle aim to simplify and accelerate the journey to Oracle Cloud for their customers. Wipro is a Platinum level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cloud migration services market accounted for US$ 119.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 28.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the service type, application, organization size, deployment model, end-user, and region.

By service type, the automation and integration service type is estimated to have the largest market size, due to the large scale adoption of cloud migration services worldwide.

By application, security and compliance management is expected to dominate the segment, due to protecting data from misuse, meeting compliance needs.

By organization size, the global cloud migration services market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

By deployment model, the global cloud migration services market is characterized into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

By end-user, BFSI is expected to dominate the segment, due to the need to consolidate the cost of IT and infrastructure is driving BFSI organizations to migrate their workloads in the cloud.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global cloud migration services market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to the presence of large enterprises, better technical expertise

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cloud Migration Services Market”, By Service Type (Automation and Integration, Disaster Recovery, Application Hosting and Monitoring, Devops, Training and Consulting, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services), By Application (Project Management, Infrastructure Management, Security and Compliance Management, and Others), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecommunications and ITES, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Media and Entertainment, and Others), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global cloud migration services market includes AWS, IBM, Microsoft, Google, Cisco, NTT Data, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Informatica, Dxc Technology.

