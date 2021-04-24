Global Cloud Managed Service Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

During the forecast period, the global cloud-managed service market would expand

rapidly. Cloud-managed services can minimize operating costs, optimize recurrent

expenses, and automate business efficiency as the primary drivers for the growth of

the global cloud-managed services market.

Cloud-managed services provide service providers with tools to develop their

internal functions. These services are widely used for the management of IT

infrastructure which, using cloud computing technology, formats an alliance with a

third-party service supplier. In addition, these services assist the providers in setting

up security activities, IT cycle and network management.

Deployment is an important part of this market, which has been split into the public

and private cloud in 2018. Public cloud decreases business organizations’ investment

requirements by developing their independent IT infrastructure. This also helps

companies to meet their customers’ needs and requirements and improve their

business activities’ scalability further.

The global cloud-based service sector is divided between large companies and small

and medium-sized businesses based on organizational size. The small and medium-sized

companies’ segment is projected to expand more rapidly during the forecast

period between these two categories. Businesses may minimize their expense by

introducing cloud-managed services, forecast the monthly bill according to their

capacity and assist service providers with the management of all servers and

applications at a central stage.

The end-user sector is divided into government, retail & consumer,

telecommunication & ITES, education, manufacturing & automotive, healthcare, and

other industries. Overall, cloud-managed services are expected to be the most

rapidly growing market in the retail & consumer sector over the projected

timeframe. Cloud-managed services enable retailers to have a broad view of their

supply chain and provide their customers with a personalized experience.

A few key factors contributed to the global cloud-managed services sector, primarily

growing internet access and the increasing adoption of cloud services by various

SMEs in both developed and developing economies. The cloud management systems

include security management services, optimization of recurrent costs, network

operations, and the ability to provide business operations with cost efficiencies.

The increased acceptability of IoT devices has also contributed to the use of cloud

management services for business operations. In addition, the growth of the market

is highly affected by these factors.

North America has accounted for the largest share in the global cloud-managed

services market and is projected to rise dramatically over the forecast period.

The growing use of data centers and the higher adoption rate for cloud technology in

this area are due to this market’s growth. Furthermore, the emergence in the region

of the IT sector led to the early adoption, acceptance, and promotion of cloud

services in this region. In addition, several vendors of the cloud management system

have achieved maturity in the cloud management services sector in this area.

The cloud-managed service market in Asia-Pacific is expected to expand rapidly

during the predictions because of growing progress in the IT sector and government

initiatives to enhance cloud technology. The rising use of data centers in the region

because of the growing momentum of cloud-managed services in the region is

further enforcing growth. In addition, countries like China and India are the main

manufacturers that provide their customers with enhanced cloud-managed services.

Key players in the cloud-driven service industry are introducing new products and

entering into fusions and procurement agreements to broaden and improve their

product portfolio.

Accenture, Vodafone, Huawei, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Fujitsu Ltd., Ericsson, IBM

Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and NEC Corporation are some of the major

players on the global cloud-managed service market.

Latest News Update

Covid-19 triggered a global employee lockout to lead to a digital experiment no one

had planned. This experiment showed business owners and managers the capacities

of the Cloud. Cloud companies such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS),

Alicloud and Google Cloud have raised their sales between 25% and 100%. This

growth has proved transformational, with efficiencies and developments that drive

sustained improvements in business at scale and pace.

Accenture invests in this transition. Over the next three years, Accenture Cloud First,

which puts together the experience of 70,000 cloud professionals and the strength

of the industry and technical capabilities of Accenture, ecosystem alliances and a

commitment to responsible enterprise will invest EUR 3 billion.

