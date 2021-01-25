Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market || keyplayers Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc. Auth, Inc. Dell Technologies

Cloud identity and access management software helps organization policies and technologies for managing electronic or digital identities. The products are mainly based on role-based access and allow individuals users to perform specific tasks according to the role defines in the enterprise.

Growing investments in cloud IAM software as it requires less capital investment and assists in reducing operational and maintenance costs among others is the major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, the growing acceptance of cloud-based management tools has opened up a world of possibilities for implementing IAM-as-a-service, a new approach that can increase business agility, reduce operating costs, and speed time to value, such a broad range of advantages and benefits are expected to drive the growth of cloud identity and access management software market over the forecast period. According to data published by OpenCircus Organization in 2017, 65% of data center traffic is cloud based, and this is likely to reach 83% by 2019. However, issues related to implementation roadmap and lack of trust in cloud IAM software and assignment of security policies to specific users are some of the factors hampering growth of the target market. Nevertheless, IAM is anticipated to witness significant demand for distributed software applications across industries which is current trend observed for the growth of the global market. In addition, rising popularity of bring your own device (BYOD) in enterprises globally is also boosting growth of the target market.

