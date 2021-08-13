Global Cloud Billing Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global cloud billing market is expected to grow from $4.76 billion in 2020 to $5.92 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the growing demand for cloud billing owing to its lower operating costs. The cloud billing market is expected to reach $12.40 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20.3%.

The cloud billing market consists of sales of cloud billing services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in the providing of cloud-based billing solutions. The term cloud billing refers to a combination of cloud computing and electronic billing. Several firms are broadening their horizons by implementing an on-premises billing infrastructure. Cloud billing is transforming the computer system, allowing for greater billing flexibility and easier data access.

The cloud billing market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cloud billing market are Aria System Inc., Amdocs Inc, Oracle Corporation, NEC Corporation, Jamcracker, IBM Corporation, CGI Group Inc., SAP SE, Zuora Inc., BillingPlatform Corp., Recurly, Cerillion, ConnectWise, AppDirect, Chargebee, RecVue, Chargify, Salesforce, Orbitera Inc., and Amazon Web Service Inc.

The global cloud billing market is segmented –

1) By Type: Subscription Billing, Metered Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Provisioning, Others

2) By Deployment Type: Private Cloud, Public Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

4) By Application: Account Management, Revenue Management, Customer Management, Others

5) By Vertical: BFSI, Telecommunications And ITES, Consumer Goods And Retail, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Others

The cloud billing market report describes and explains the global cloud billing market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cloud billing report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cloud billing market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cloud billing market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

