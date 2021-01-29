Global Cloud Based Smart Robotics Market || keyplayers Hit Robot Group, V3 Smart Technologies, Rapyuta Robotics, Ortelio, and Tend.

The report “Global Cloud Based Smart Robotics Market, By Business Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By End Users (Industrial, Commercial, and Consumer), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030.

Key Highlights:

In November 2019 Amazon declared to invest around US$40 million, in 350,000-square-foot robotics innovation hub in Westborough, Mass. The new facility will contain corporate offices, research and development labs and a robotics manufacturing space.

In May 2019 – Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) and Sony Corporation (Sony) announced that the two companies will partner in new innovations, to enhance customer experiences in their direct-to-consumer entertainment platforms and AI solutions. The two companies are planning to explore joint development of future cloud solutions in Microsoft Azure, to support their respective game and content-streaming services.

Analyst View:

Growing use of cloud-based technologies and artificial intelligence in robotics has conveyed to create cloud robotics, such factor drives the global cloud based smart robotics market growth. Furthermore, the cost of cloud robotics platforms has also declined substantially which has resulted in a high return on the investment and cost-effective performance of these platforms. In addition, growing acceptance of smart gadgets, with development of bandwidth, and rising cloud streaming services are supporting the development of the globe cloud based smarts robotics market. The demand for cloud robotics across several end-users has witnessed a significant rise in the recent years, and the trend is anticipated to continue in the next few years, owing to their high accuracy and declining cost. The rising number of end-users are moving towards automation across emerging nations and cloud robotics is gaining traction across multiple applications which is expected to open several new opportunities for the cloud robotics market in the years to come.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Cloud Based Smart Robotics Market”, By Business Model (Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service), By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), by End Users (Industrial, Commercial, and Consumer), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cloud based smart robotics market accounted for US$ 3.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 24.50% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the basis of business model, deployment model, end users, and region.

By business model, software-as-a-service segment accounted the largest market share, and is projected to witness a CAGR of 24.48% over the forecast period.

By deployment model, the global cloud based smart robotics is segmented into public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid crowd.

By end users, the global cloud based smart robotics market is segmented into Industrial, Commercial, and Consumer.

By region, North America and Europe dominate the market in terms of revenue generation. Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing regional market of cloud robotics and is expected to flourish at a compound annual growth (CAGR) of 34.1% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global cloud based smart robotics market includes Amazon Robotics, Google, Huawei, IBM, Microsoft, C2RO, Cloud Minds, Hit Robot Group, V3 Smart Technologies, Rapyuta Robotics, Ortelio, and Tend.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

