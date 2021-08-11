Global Cloud Based Contact Center Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview The Business Research Company’s ‘Cloud Based Contact Center Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Automatic Call Distribution, Agent Performance Optimization, Dialers, Interactive Voice Response, Computer Telephony Integration, Analytics And Reporting), By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (Public, Private, Hybrid), By Application (Call Routing And Queuing, Data Integration And Recording, Chat Quality And Monitoring, Real-Time Decision Making, Workforce Optimization), By End-User (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Logistics And Transport, Healthcare), COVID-19 Implications and Growth’ is the most comprehensive report available on this market. It covers 60 geographies and thus helps gain a truly global perspective of the market. The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography as well as the size of the market by region and by country. It also compares the market’s historic and forecast growth while highlighting important trends and strategies that template market players can adopt.

The global cloud based contact center market is expected to grow from $12.50 billion in 2020 to $15.73 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.8%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The cloud based contact center market is expected to reach $39.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25.6%.

The cloud based contact center market consists of sales of cloud based services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide cloud-hosted customer services such as automated call routing and multiple communication platforms. A cloud contact center is a full set of technologies, applications, and cloud-hosted solutions for contact centers in large companies which need multiple communication modes (such as messaging and phone calls), complex call routing, staff management, and analytics.

The cloud based contact center market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the cloud based contact center market are Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., 3CLogic Inc., Avaya Contact Center (Avaya Group), Connect First Inc., Five9 Inc., 8X8 Inc., Aspect Software, RingCentral Inc., NICE Systems Ltd., Ameyo, Aircall SAS, Amazon Web Services Inc., Vocalcom Group, Talkdesk Inc, Vonage, Serenova, Content Guru, Evolve IP, TCN Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Limited., and Worldline.

The global cloud based contact center market is segmented –

1) By Type: Automatic Call Distribution, Agent Performance Optimization, Dialers, Interactive Voice Response, Computer Telephony Integration, Analytics And Reporting

2) By Component: Solution, Services

3) By Deployment: Public, Private, Hybrid

4) By Application: Call Routing And Queuing, Data Integration And Recording, Chat Quality And Monitoring, Real-Time Decision Making, Workforce Optimization

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Media And Entertainment, Retail, Logistics And Transport, Healthcare, Others

The cloud based contact center market report describes and explains the global cloud based contact center market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The cloud based contact center report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global cloud based contact center market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global cloud based contact center market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

