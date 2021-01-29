Global Cloud Advertising Market || keyplayers Amazon Web Service Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company.

The report “Global Cloud Advertising Market, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service, and Platform as a Service), By End User (Retail, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, and Other End Users), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ global cloud advertising market is projected to grow from US$ 145.4 billion in 2019. The key factor fuelling the growth of the global cloud advertising market is functional capability and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, additional factors which re also accountable in driving the global market are surge in several small and medium enterprises and growing awareness of cloud-based advertising. Technological advancements concerning the internet, combined with its increasing commercial application and the rapid growth in the number of internet users is expected to further boost the global market.

Key Highlights:

In September 2019: Comscore, an organization which focuses on planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, has announced the joint venture with Adobe, Google and Oracle Data Cloud to build a better-connected TV advertising experiences.

In August 2019: Oracle Data Cloud has announced that its Contextual Intelligence has been accredited by Media Rating Council (MRC) for Property-Level Ad Verification under the Guidelines for the Conduct of Ad Verification of the MRC and Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global cloud advertising market accounted for US$ 145.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 15.80% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented on the type, service, end-user, and region.

By type, the cloud advertising market is segmented into the public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud.

By service, software as a service is expected to dominate the global market, due to scalable usage and automatic updates.

By end-user, the global market is classified into retail, media and entertainment, IT and telecom, BFSI, government, and other end users.

By region, North America is projected to lead the global cloud advertising market and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, due to technological advancement.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Cloud Advertising Market”, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Service (Infrastructure as a Service, Software as a Service, and Platform as a Service), By End User (Retail, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, BFSI, Government, and Other End Users), and by Region – global forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global Cloud Advertising market includes Adobe Systems Incorporated, Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Sprinklr Inc., Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Salesforce Inc., Amazon Web Service Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett-Packard Company.

