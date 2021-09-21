Global Clothing And Clothing Accessories Stores Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global clothing and clothing accessories stores market is expected to grow from $1157.19 billion in 2020 to $1247.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1549.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The clothing and clothing accessories stores market consists of sales of clothing and clothing accessories by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that sell clothing and clothing accessories to ultimate users from fixed locations. The clothing and clothing accessories stores market includes establishments that are engaged in the sales of clothing for men, women and children; hats and caps; jewelry; wig and hairpiece; neckwear; footwear and other similar products. The clothing and clothing accessories stores market is segmented into clothing/apparel stores; jewelry & watch stores; optical goods stores and footwear stores.

The clothing and clothing accessories stores market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the clothing and clothing accessories stores market are Abercrombie & Fitch Co.; American Eagle Outfitters Inc.; The Buckle Inc.; Carter’s Inc.; Chico’s FAS Inc.

The global clothing and clothing accessories stores market is segmented –

1) By Type: Clothing/Apparel Stores, Jewelry & Watch Stores, Optical Goods Stores, Footwear Stores

2) By End-User: Men, Women, Kids or Infants

3) By Ownership: Retail Chain, Independent Retailer

4) By Type of Store: Exclusive Showroom, Dealer Store

The clothing and clothing accessories stores market report describes and explains the global clothing and clothing accessories stores market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The clothing and clothing accessories stores report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global clothing and clothing accessories stores market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global clothing and clothing accessories stores market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

