Global Clothing And Apparel Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global apparel market reached a value of nearly $527.1 billion in 2020, having declined at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.6% since 2015.The decline during historic period is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The apparel market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2020 and reach $842.7 billion in 2025, and $1,138.8 billion in 2030.

The apparel market consists of sales of apparel by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture apparel. Apparel refers to clothing or garments in general. Apparel manufacturers cut and sew (i.e., purchase fabric and cut and sew to make a garment) and/or produce garments by first knitting fabric and then cutting and sewing the fabric into a garment.

The clothing and apparel market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the clothing and apparel market are NIKE, Inc., Adidas AG, PVH Corp., Christian Dior SE, Hanesbrands Inc.

The apparel market is segmented by type, by type of fiber, by distribution channel and by geography.

By Type –

The apparel market is segmented by type into

a) Women`s Wear

b) Men`s Wear

c) Kids Wear

By Type Of Fiber-

The apparel market is further segmented by type of fiber into

a) Man-Made Fibers

b) Cotton Fibers

c) Animal Based Fibers

d) Vegetable Based Fibers

By Distribution Channel-

The apparel market is further segmented by distribution channel into

a) Online Sales

b) Offline Sales

The clothing and apparel market report describes and explains the global clothing and apparel market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The clothing and apparel report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global clothing and apparel market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global clothing and apparel market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

