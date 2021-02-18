Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market to surpass the mark of USD 3,000 Million by 2026 at CAGR of 7.4%

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market is anticipated to reach USD 3078.06 million by 2026 from USD 1867.44 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.40 % during the forecast period 2020-2026. Globalization, advancements in supply chain management technology, the increasing number of clinical trials, and several biologics and biosimilar drugs in trials propel the development of the Global Clinical Trial supplies market. The market primarily depends on the proportion of therapeutic and biopharmaceutical R&D expenses and the volume of clinical trials.

Clinical trial supplies are gaining more significance due to the increasing costs of drug development and the implementation of stringent administration conditions (for various biopharmaceutical products entering clinical trials). A good supply chain management of the trial drugs ensures the optimum use of available infrastructure and compliances concerning several local and global practices for a safe clinical trial. It helps avoid overproduction, inventory expiration, and oversupply. Besides, it necessitates continuous improvement in clinical trial supplies strategy, often calling for assimilation of various third-party vendors across all phases of clinical growth.

Biopharmaceutical companies increasingly opt for the supply chain management system to reduce cost, increase functional efficiency, and save burden on R&D. The new enterprises are focusing on new technologies and the introduction of new products in the market. They outsource their supply provisions to cut down the costs of supplies and focus more on the trial procedure. However, the shortage of well-trained professionals and lack of infrastructure may restrict the market’s development. Besides, the effect of coronavirus can limit market development during the prediction period.

Key Drivers

Increasing Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical R&D Expenditures

Research and development (R & D) is an essential and vital part of medicines and biopharmaceuticals companies. R & D enables them to develop new molecules for various therapeutic applications with considerable medical and market potential. R&D spending by biopharmaceutical companies has also increased over the years. Rising adoption of the supply chain management system ensures cost-cutting and enhances operational competence. It, in turn, effectively contributes to biopharmaceutical companies’ future R & D expenditure. Besides, biopharmaceutical companies are outsourcing their provisions to global and regional supply players to reduce the price of supplies and focusing more on the experimental procedure.

Rising chronic diseases

The worldwide clinical trial supplies market is witnessing a strong growth due to the growing long-lasting diseases such as cancer, epilepsy, and HIV, rising demand for outsourcing of drug discoveries, and increased stress on assessing toxicity level in early stages of drug invention. Furthermore, a rising number of life sciences research in various countries and increasing government funding to develop new drugs are likely to push the clinical trial supplies market. New entrants are concentrating on new technologies and the introduction of new products in the market. However, the lack of trained professionals and lack of infrastructure are predictable to hinder the market’s development.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in this market are Alamc Group (UK), Catalent, Inc. (US), PCI Services (US), Parexel International Corporation (US), Sharp Packaging Services (US), Biocair (UK), O&M Movianto (US), KLIFO A/S (Denmark), and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (the US) and others.

Recent Development

· In 2018, Catalent generated ~51% of its total revenue from the US. The company is also focusing on increasing its customer base and expanding its reach in untapped APAC markets.

· In April, 1.6 PCI Pharma Services (US) launched a packaging facility for the primary and secondary packaging for potent products in Ireland.

Scope of the Report

By-Products & Services

Manufacturing

Packaging

Logistics

Storage & Distribution

By Phase

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and project the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market size in terms of value.

To examine the region-wise segmentation of the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market and assess the market size in terms of value for each region viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, and their leading countries.

To outline, segregate, and estimate the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market based on different classifications, i.e., By Products and Services Type, By phase, and By Region.

To scrutinize category-wise competitive developments in the Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market By Products and Services Type, By phase, and By Region.

To interpret the current market dynamics by analyzing growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges and their impact.

To provide a detailed competitive landscape, including major players, strategic profiles, and market shares.

