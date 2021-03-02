Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market 2021 : Recent Trends, Top Performing Regions, Growth Forecast with Key Vendors Data 2027||MYODERM, Clinigen Group plc., KLIFO, CLINICAL SUPPLIES MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS

The clinical trial supplies market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 4,843.55 million by 2027.

The major prominent participants operating in the global clinical trial supplies market report are Catalent, Inc., Almac Group, Biocair, SIRO Clinpharm Private Limited, Sharp, PCI Pharma Services, MYODERM, Clinigen Group plc., KLIFO, CLINICAL SUPPLIES MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, INC., Bionical Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Alium Medical Limited, Ancillare, LP and Movianto among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Scope and Market Size

The clinical trial supplies market is categorized based on services, clinical phase, therapeutic uses and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of services, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into storage, manufacturing, packaging and labelling and distribution. In 2020, storage segment in global clinical trial supplies market is expected to grow due to direct-to-site shipment approach, as well as mixed alternatives combining central and local depots of clinical supplies in the global clinical trial supplies market.

On the basis of clinical phase, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into phase III, phase II, phase IV and phase I. In 2020, phase III segment in global clinical trial supplies market is expected to grow because it requires thousands of people to perform experiments and these experiments goes for longer period of time which further needs more supplies and services in various pharma companies and contract research organizations (CROs).

On the basis of therapeutic uses, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular disease, dermatology, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, CNS and mental disorders, blood disorders and others. In 2020, oncology segment in global clinical trial supplies market is expected to grow because of the increasing number of patients with cancer, along with this, the research on cancer in clinical trials is also rising significantly.

On the basis of end user, the global clinical trial supplies market is segmented into contract research organizations and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In 2020, contract research organizations segment in global clinical trial supplies market is expected to grow because most of the clinical trial experiments performed for medicines such as drugs or medical devices are used for the treatment of diseases by contract research organizations (CROs).

Asia-Pacific region is likely to dominate the global clinical trial supplies market due to new drug development and rising clinical trials in the developing areas. China is dominating in the Asia-Pacific clinical trial supplies market because of availability of the personalized medicines helping in diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and also helping the growth of clinical trial supplies in many of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

