Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Size, Share, Analysis and Growth Forecast 2025 Industry Insights by Product and Services (Services and Software), by Modality (X-Ray, Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Positron Emission Tomography, Ultrasound, Echocardiography and Others) and by End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Manufacturers, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes and Others)

The global clinical trial imaging market is growing at significant rate, due to mounting research and development spending by growing biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and boosting number of contract research organization (CROs). Different products and services contributed to the clinical trial imaging market size. The market has witnessed high demand for services segment over the last few years due to elevated price of the imaging equipment.

On the basis of product and services, the clinical trial imaging market is sub divided into services and software. Of both, service segment market account the larger share and is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market, due to elevated price of the imaging equipment and mounting outsourcing of imaging clinical trial by medical device, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology manufacturers.

Of all the types of modality, the computed tomography accounted largest share in the clinical trial imaging market. Moreover, PET is expected to grow at fastest rate due to benefits of PET in delivering data about the performance and metabolism of the body organs.

Among the all end users, the pharmaceutical companies are accounted to command the clinical trial imaging industry. Moreover, medical devices manufacturers are expected to grow at fastest rate in the market due to boosting medical device market and mounting research and development expenditure by medical device manufacturers.

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are investing profoundly in the research and development for the advancement of new drugs. In the clinical research and life science sector, organizations are attempting to invent and improve treatment for health problems, such as AIDS, diabetes, and cancer.

North America is the largest clinical trial imaging market as in the region the research and development spending is huge. Mounting number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and expanding number of CROs are also up surging growth of the North American clinical trial imaging market.

