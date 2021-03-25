Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth By 2028

DBMR has added a new report titled Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market report objective is to describe market sizes of different segments and countries in recent years and to forecast to the coming seven years. Report provides strategy and advance marketing, market-entry, market extension, and other business plans by identifying the key market opportunities and prospects.

Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Product & Services (Services, Software), Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Echocardiography, Nuclear Medicine, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Optical Coherence Tomography, Others), Application (Oncology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Dermatology, Hematology, Others), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic and Government Research Institutes, Medical Device Manufacturers, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Tender Sales), Geography (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global clinical trial imaging market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Competitive Analysis: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are BioTelemetry, Inc, IXICO plc, Resonance Health, Bioclinica, ICON plc, Radiant Sage LLC, Lyscaut Medical Imaging Company, Quotient Sciences, worldcare Clinical, Navitas Life Sciences, Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies, Intrinsic Imaging, Image Core Lab, ERT Clinical, Perspectum Diagnostics, Anagram 4 clinical trials, Parexel International Corporation among others.

Imaging techniques are highly used in oncological clinical trials for gaining accurate evidences in order to make a good decision. In the clinical trial imaging, the technology of imaging representations for medical includes the service of radiographers (X-ray technologists), medical physicists, radiologists, sonographers (ultrasound technologists), nurses and biomedical engineers.

The first computer-based image analysis was introduced in the year 1960. Initially medical imaging was started with the technology of X-rays, at that time the procedure of X-ray would be passed through the body onto some film, which would generate an image and it would take around 11 minutes to complete the procedure of X-ray. Digitalization technique was introduced in 1970. This new technique contains digital image of the inner parts of the body such as computed tomography scanner. This digital technique has many benefits such as ease of storing records, it has the ability to use computers to analyze images and detect issues and it has the ability to enhance images with the use of technology.

Segmentation: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Global clinical trial imaging market is segmented into five notable segments which are basis of product & services, modality, application, end user and distribution channel.

On the basis of product & services, the market is segmented into services and software In May 2019, Navitas Life Cycle announces acquisition of KAI Research which strengthens its expertise in pain, diabetes, infectious diseases and mental health and intends to create an enterprise to deliver and initiate trial outcomes.

On the basis of modality, the market is segmented into computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, echocardiography, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, X-ray, ultrasound, optical coherence tomography and others

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into oncology, neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, dermatology, hematology and others

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, academic and government research institutes, medical device manufacturers and others In August 2019, IXICO PLC announced that they have entered in a contract with two new biopharmaceutical clients for the provision of data analytics services which helps in supporting clinical trials in Europe and North America. By this contract with biopharmaceutical clients, the company has enhanced their credibility in the market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales and tender sales

Recent Developments:

In July 2019, Paraxel International Corporation extends the launch of Health Advances Asia Limited to improve the commencement of drug development and commercialization in Asia/Pacific by its strategic consulting subsidiary. The Health Advances help both the multinational and the local companies to expand in the global market and to assist their clients in further developments.

In April 2019, Perspectum Diagnostics launched MRCP+ at the international liver congress which will focus on clinical practices. It studies the new data found in MRCP+ studies of patients. It has the ability to diagnose and develop new treatments bringing the light of possibility to further investigation that is monitoring further assessment application. It was launched to give measurements that could further investigate into qualitative MRCP+ to provide further information for researchers.

In February 2019, ICON Plc announced that they have acquired MolecularMD, a molecular diagnostic specialty laboratory. After this acquisition ICON’s laboratory has enhanced its offerings in molecular diagnostic testing leading towards the expansion of testing platforms, such as next immunohistochemistry (IHC) and generation sequencing.

Research Methodology: Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market

Primary Respondents: Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Doctors, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers, Distributors, and Industrialists

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

