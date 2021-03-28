Global Clinical Trial Imaging Market – Analysis and Forecast (2018-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Drivers

The mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, accessibility of finance for cell-based research, technological improvements in cell-based research instruments, and progress of biopharmaceuticals and life science industries are the primary growth drivers for the cell signaling industry. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2012, approximately 117 million people in the U.S. had one of the more chronic conditions.

Development of microfluidics in cell biology research, expanding geriatric population, mounting applicability of cell signaling in biotechnology, and improved life science infrastructure are also facilitating the growth of the cell signaling market.

Industry Ecosystem

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the cell signaling market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. Moreover, the high level of capital requirement also poses a major barrier to the entry of new players. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest cell signaling market as in the region the occurrence of chronic disease is increasing. For instance, according to GLOBOCAN in the U.S., approximately 1.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and there were 0.6 million cancer deaths in 2012. In addition, healthcare expenditure is increasing in North America, which has increased the accessibility and affordability of treatment among individuals. Expanding geriatric population, a large number of research institutes and improved life science infrastructure are also up surging growth of the North American cell signaling market.

Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the market, as the region comprises a large population base. In addition, the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, boosting research and development activities, a budding partnership of main players with a local manufacturer, expanding geriatric population, and improving life science infrastructure is also creating a positive impact on the cell signaling market growth in the region.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the cell signaling market are catering to the demand for these devices by investing in technologically advanced products in their product portfolio across the globe. Cell Signaling Technology has commenced an office in Shanghai China, to encourage the swiftly multiplying China life science market. In addition, in June 2018, Bio-Techne Corporation acquired Exosome Diagnostics, Inc., to integrate its product portfolio. Merck KGaA, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Perkinelmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Promega Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Bio-Techne Corporation are the key players offering products.

