Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2027 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global clinical risk grouping solutions market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1084.76 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demands for providing effective administrative solutions for the reduction of incidences of physician burnout, along with adoption of highly effective technological offerings such as AI and machine learning to implement better analytical solutions.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical risk grouping solutions market are 3M; Optum, Inc.; Nuance Communications, Inc.; Conduent, Inc.; Cerner Corporation; HBI Solutions, Inc.; 4S DAWN Clinical Software; The Johns Hopkins University; Lightbeam Health Solutions, LLC; Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Inc.; PeraHealth; Health Catalyst; Evolent Health, Inc.; Indegene; Intalere; Change Healthcare; Milliman, Inc.; COTIVITI, INC.; Episource, Med-IQ, Inc. among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global clinical risk grouping solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical risk grouping solutions market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition: Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market

Clinical risk grouping solutions are software solutions designed to improve the overall clinical operations of a facility by categorizing patients in groups depending on the severity of their need and the availability of resources available with the facility. This solution focuses on analyzing the patient data, facility data, resources availability and provides conclusive insights in the form of insights with the help of various technological implementations, such as AI, machine learning and big data.

Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market By Product (Scorecards & Visualization Tools, Dashboard Analytics Solutions, Risk Reporting Solutions), Deployment Model (Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), End-User (Hospitals, Payers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Long-Term Care Centers, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers

Increasing utilization of big data based solution offerings; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Enhanced levels of focus for adopting effective risk management services can act as a market driver

High demand for the reduction of rising healthcare expenditures is expected to propel the growth of this market

Adoption of cloud-based deployment of these solutions is expected to propel the growth of the market due to its low-cost of deployment

Market Restraints

Growing concerns amongst the population due to the lack of infrastructural availability in various healthcare facilities for the implementation of these services is restricting the market growth

Concerns regarding the breach of private data and leaking of this confidential information can act as a market restraint

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Health Catalyst announced the launch of “Population Health Foundations” solution. This launch is an upgradation of the existing population health technology provided by the organization which will help in provision of valuable insights and analytical views which are of utmost importance for the succession of an organization while providing value-focused healthcare services

In May 2019, HBI Solutions, Inc. announced that they had entered into a partnership with Iatric Systems, Inc. to focus on their enhancement for solutions offerings. This partnership will enhance the levels of IT expenditure of HBI Solutions, Inc. resulting in better prediction services of risk scores provided to healthcare providers for the prevention of any mortality, sepsis, and also reducing the stay of hospitals along with incidences of any re-admission

Segmentation: Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market

By Product

Scorecards & Visualization Tools

Dashboard Analytics Solutions

Risk Reporting Solutions

By Deployment Model

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End-User

Hospitals

Payers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

