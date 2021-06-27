Global Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Industry Swot and Opportunities Trends Analysis Report Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during the forecasting period

The global clinical risk grouping solutions market report scope includes a detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends. The report covers analysis of regional and country-level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies. The report scope includes a detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the market share. Key market players include Cerner Corporation, 3M Company, Optum Inc, Cerner Corporation, Nuance Communications, Conduent Incorporated, HBI Solutions, Inc, 4S Information Systems Ltd, Johns Hopkins University, Lightbeam Health Solutions, LLC, Dynamic Healthcare Systems, Inc.

The Clinical Risk Grouping Solutions Market report has been categorized as below

By Product

Scorecards & Visualization Tools

Dashboard Analytics Solutions

Risk Reporting Solutions

By Deployment Mode

Private Cloud

Public Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By End User

Hospitals

Payers

Ambulatory Care Centers

Long-Term Care Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

North America is projected to hold the largest market share. The rising emphasis on quality care, population health management, and cost reduction in the healthcare industry are driving the clinical risk grouping software market in North America. Clinical risk grouping solutions are also increasing in popularity in the area, thanks to a well-developed healthcare IT infrastructure and rising acceptance of clinical risk grouping solutions by healthcare payers.

