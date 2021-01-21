Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market With COVID 19 Impact Analysis| Leading Players In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Databridgemarketresearch.com Present “Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” new report to its research database. This Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market report is structured with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. And not to mention, the report is amazingly characterized by using several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved. Businesses can achieve complete knowhow of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data covered in this report. What is more, influencing factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis is studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool when it comes to generate market research report.

Clinical perinatal software market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and is expected to reach USD 288.39 million by 2027 from USD 159.61 million in 2019. Growing adoption of perinatal care, increasing obstetrical adverse events, technology advancement in clinical perinatal software, growing number of birth rates are the major drivers which propelled the demand of the market in the forecast period.

Clinical perinatal software comprises features such as advanced statistical analysis which is improving the clinical efficiency as well as standardization of care at the time of childbirth. Clinical perinatal software offers constant analysis as well as well-organized display of real-time complex data for encouraging the better human recognition and communication concerning the difficulties at the time of labor.

Currently various research studies are taking place which is expected to create a competitive advantage for manufacturers to develop new and innovative and advanced software which expected to provide various other opportunities in the clinical perinatal software market. However, high cost of perinatal software and stringent legal framework is expected to restraint the market growth.

Competitive Landscape and Clinical Perinatal Software Market Share Analysis

Clinical perinatal software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width and breath, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to clinical perinatal software market.

The major players covered in the report are Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare (A subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Clinical Computer Systems, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Trium Analysis Online GmbH, Gaumard Scientific, Meridian Health Informatics, AS Software Inc., PeriGen, Inc., Huntleigh Healthcare Limited, K2 Medical Systems Ltd, Epic Systems Corporation, CliniComp International, EdanUSA, Medical Information Technology, Inc., Harmony Healthcare IT and among other domestic and global players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the clinical perinatal software market.

For instance,

In February 2020, Cerner Corporation entered into an agreement with Intermountain Healthcare, this agreement mainly focuses to expand the two organizations’ longstanding commitment for initiation enhancing the experience, quality and safety of health care for patients and caregivers. This agreement was also engaged in finding the new way of advancing practice of medicine to improve patient care. By entering into such innovative agreement, the company enhanced their credibility in the market by serving large patients base.

In September 2018, Koninklijke Philips N.V. received CE mark certificate on their product IntelliSpace. This system allowed continuous monitoring of maternal and fetal. After receiving CE mark approval, the company commercialized their product in the market. Clinical study data sets, authorization, collaboration, joint ventures and other strategies by the market player is enhancing the company market in the clinical perinatal software market which also provides the benefits for organisation to improve their offering for clinical perinatal software.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for clinical perinatal software in North America region has the highest market share in global clinical perinatal software market. Market leader is GE healthcare (a subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC) which accounts an estimated market share of approximately 20% to 25%. The company has gained outstanding sale through providing clinical perinatal software.

In March 2017, GE Healthcare (a subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC) expanded their business of maternal-infant care after the acquisition of Monica Healthcare, which is the U.K., based monitoring technology company. After this acquisition, the company enhanced digital offerings by providing clinicians and patients around the world.

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions GE healthcare (a subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Cerner Corporation are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has estimated a large growth in Asia-Pacific clinical perinatal software market and the market leaders targeting China, Japan and India to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The clinical perinatal software market is becoming more competitive with companies such as GE healthcare (a subsidiary of GENERAL ELECTRIC), Koninklijke Philips N.V. and Cerner Corporation as they are the top dominating companies in clinical perinatal software having maximum number of products. Data Bridge Market Research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global clinical perinatal software market.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market Development

In September 2019, Harmony Healthcare IT announced that their product HealthData, which supports efficient management of business records for Epic users is now available in Epic’s App Orchard, After this announcement, the company enhanced the value of their product in the market.

Scope of the Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market

Global clinical perinatal software market is segmented on the basis of countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Turkey and rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina and rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., Israel, Egypt and rest of Middle East and Africa

All country based analysis of global clinical perinatal software market is further analyzed based on further segmentation. Global clinical perinatal software market on the basis of type has been segmented into product and services. On the basis of deployment models, the market is segmented into on–premise, cloud–based and web-based. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into fetal monitoring, workflow management, patient documentation, EMR workflow management and others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality/ maternity clinics and others.

