Global Clinical Microbiology Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, Growth Factors, Demands, Top Manufacturers-Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies

“Global Clinical Microbiology Market–Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027” focuses on the major drivers and limitations for the key players. These research report also provides Comprehensive analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Clinical Microbiology market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Clinical Microbiology Industry. Report Carrying 350 pages, 60 Figures And 220 Tables in it.

Clinical microbiology market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6.53 billion by 2027 growing with the CAGR of 6.75% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The rising cases of infectious diseases along with global epidemic outbreak are going to help in driving the growth of the clinical microbiology market.

The major players covered in the clinical microbiology market report are bioMérieux SA, Danaher, BD, Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bruker, Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Merck KGaA, Shimadzu Corporation, NEOGEN Corporation among other domestic and global players.

Clinical Microbiology Market Country Level Analysis

Clinical microbiology market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, indication, application and end user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the clinical microbiology market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the clinical microbiology market due to the continuous research on infectious disease treatment and grants from government agencies, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 with respect to rising population that is resulting in high prevalence of diseases such as cholera, typhoid and tuberculosis.

Global Clinical Microbiology Market Scope and Market Size

Clinical microbiology market is segmented on the basis of product, indication, application and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on product, the clinical microbiology market is segmented into instruments and reagents. The instrument is further sub-segmented into laboratory instruments and microbiology analyzers. The laboratory instruments is further classified into incubators, gram stainers, bacterial colony counters, autoclave sterilizers, microbial air samplers, anaerobic culture systems, petri dish fillers, blood culture systems, microbial culture systems and other. The microbiology analyzers is further categorised into molecular diagnostic instruments, microscopes and mass spectrometers.

Based on indication, the clinical microbiology market is segmented into respiratory diseases, bloodstream infections, gastrointestinal diseases, sexually transmitted diseases, urinary tract infections, periodontal diseases and others

Based on application, the clinical microbiology market is segmented into pharmaceutical applications, food testing applications, clinical applications, energy applications, chemical & material manufacturing applications, and environmental applications

Clinical microbiology market has also been segmented based on the end user into hospitals & diagnostic centers, custom lab service providers, academic & research institutes

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

