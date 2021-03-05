Global Clinical Microbiology Market is expected to take a surge at a CAGR of % till 2027

The global clinical microbiological market size was calculated to be USD 9.1 billion in 2016 and is is expected to take a surge at a CAGR of % till 2027 with an approximate value of USD till the forecasted year. The rise in the infectious disease is expect to drive the market along with the subsidizing of the social insurance offered by various organizations and government. Ineluctable ailment expanding with every passing time demanding expenditure, funding, and research allotment will inevitably spur the market scenario.

Growth Drivers

Technological advancement is leading to better adaptations of end user products

With the technological advancement, molecular diagnostic techniques helps in early identification and effectual treatment. These advanced molecular diagnostic methodology infers sharper sample throughput, brisk turnaround time, specificity, improved accuracy and multiplicity of reaction. NGS, molecular cartridges, real time PCR and PCR coupled with mass spectrometry are such advanced molecular diagnostic techniques which increase the capabilities in analyzing multiple samples in a single input. This identification and characterisation of molecules and pathogens allows adaptation of products among key end users including healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology organization and research laboratories. This will implement an aura of expansion of clinical biological market on a global level.

Prioritizing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

Governments across the world, specifically in emerging countries will offer a diverse opportunity to the clinical biological market. Significant growth opportunities can be attributed to the upsurging ubiquity in maladies like malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, and HIV along with various other genomic efficient disease. Research and development initiatives by developing nations in order to improvise the healthcare infrastructure, healthcare expenditure and availability of cost efficient clinical microbiological products will help in strengthening the market growth parameters.

Recent Development

BioMérieux (France), in 2019 acquired Invisible Sentinel (US), a company practising development, manufacturing, and marking of molecular diagnostic tools for the rapid, accurate, and reliable detection of pathogens and spoilage organisms in food and beverages.

In 2018, Beckman Coulter (US) and NTE-SENER (Spain) collaborated to launch the DxM 6100 Autoplak Advanced System in Europe.

In 2017, Abbott (US) acquired Alere (US), a leading company in diagnostics and point-of-care testing. This acquisition helped the company expand its product portfolio and establish its market position in the clinical microbiology testing market.

Competitive landscape

Key players in the clinical microbiology market include BioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hologic (US) and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

Attribute Details Years Considered Historical data – 2016-2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecast – 2020 – 2027 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product/Service Segmentation By product and application channel Key Players Key players for Face Mask Market includes: BioMérieux (France), Danaher Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), 3M (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Hologic (US) and other prominent players.

Scope of the Report

By Product Channel

Laboratory Instruments

Incubators

Gram Stainers

Bacterial Colony Counters

Autoclave Sterilizers

Petri Dish Fillers

Automated Culture Systems

Microbiology Analyzers

Molecular Diagnostic Instruments

Microscopes

Mass Spectrometers

Reagents

Application Outlook

Respiratory Diseases

Bloodstream Infections

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Urinary Tract Infections

Periodontal Diseases

Other Diseases

By Region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

