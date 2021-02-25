Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market Current and Future Trend Scenario Explored In New Latest Research Report||Players-DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare

Clinical laboratory services market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 217,941.33 million by 2027 from USD 134,692.52 million in 2019. Rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis is the factors for the market growth.

This clinical laboratory services market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market. To understand the analysis and the market scenario contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you create a revenue impact solution to achieve your desired goal.

The major players covered in the report are Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Laboratory Corporation of America Holding, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories (A Subsidiary of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA), DaVita Inc., Eurofins Scientific, UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, MIRACA HOLDINGS Inc., Sonic Healthcare, ACM Global Laboratories, amedes Group, LifeLabs, Alere (A Subsidiary of Abbott), Charles River, Siemens Healthineers AG, BioReference Laboratories, Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., KingMed Diagnostics, Genomic Health, among other players domestic and global.

Huge Investment by laboratory for Clinical Laboratory Services and New Technology Penetration

Global clinical laboratory services market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in life science industry with clinical laboratory services demand impact of technological development in laboratory services and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the clinical laboratory services market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Segmentation:Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market

By Specialty

(Clinical Chemistry Testing, Hematology Testing, Microbiology Testing, Immunology Testing, Drugs of Abuse Testing, Cytology Testing, Genetic Testing),

Provider

(Hospital-Based Laboratories, Independent & Reference Laboratories, Nursing and Physician Office-Based Laboratories),

Application

(Bioanalytical & Lab Chemistry Services, Drug Development Related Services, Drug Discovery Related Services, Toxicology Testing Services, Cell & Gene Therapy Related Services, Preclinical & Clinical Trial Related Services, Other Clinical Laboratory Services),

Geography

(North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

New Clinical Laboratory Services Market Developments in 2019

In September 2019, Spectra Laboratories announced to construct a 200,000 square foot facility in Southaven’s Stateline Business Park. More than 300 workers would check samples to assess the quality of the patients ‘ kidneys there. Quick distribution of test results by the agency, allowing patients to access the specific care they need in a timely manner. This expansion increases the productivity of the company which increases their market share.

In September 2018, DaVita Kidney Care, a subsidiary of DaVita Inc., a leading provider of kidney care services, announced the completion of a 150,000 square-foot facility of DaVita Laboratories, a clinical laboratory servicing the DaVita dialysis clinics and their clients. This expansion will increase the market value of the company. In July 2018, Capricor Therapeutics has formed collaboration with the U.S. Army Institute of Surgical Research (USAISR) to discover potential for CAP-2003 (exosomes) in order to address trauma-related conditions and injuries. The collaboration will help to test CAP-2003 as a tool for preservation of life.

North America dominates the clinical laboratory services market as the U.S. is leader in clinical laboratory services. In North America due to better advancement in products and services, this region is dominating the clinical laboratory services.

Market Insights in the Report

The report studies the key factors affecting the market.

