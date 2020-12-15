Global Clinical Decision Support System Market to Witness 13.6% CAGR During 2020 – 2025, Attaining the Market Size of USD 2.5 billion by 2025

The global clinical decision support system market is predicted to grow at 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period with the market size reaching USD 2.5 billion by 2025. The market is driven by factors such as the escalating occurrence of medication errors, technological advancement in the healthcare IT, mounting government support and initiatives, and expanding the geriatric population. The mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, escalating importance, and usage of big data, and expanding the implementation of cloud computing in healthcare are further fuelling the growth of the market.

The market for a clinical decision support system is primarily driven by the escalating occurrence of medication errors. Define accurate medication dosage is difficult and time consuming especially for infants and children and in emergency situations, thus CDSS gives physician, and nurses quick and easy access to drug-specific dosing calculator, renal adjustment dosing, and drug profile with age. Moreover, physician, nurses, and other healthcare professionals are also using CDSS in order to perform diagnosis and to review the diagnosis.

Among all components, software category holds the largest share in the clinical decision support system market, globally. The services segment is witnessing the highest growth in the market globally, owing to repeated use of services such as installation, software integration, consulting, and maintenance.

Based on the type the clinical decision support system market is segmented into integrated and standalone. Of all the types, the integrated category is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasted period, globally.

The different products of the clinical decision support system market are integrated and standalone. Of all these products, the integrated category is predicted to witness the higher CAGR during the forecasted period owing to escalating implementations of integrated CDSS.

Based on the model, the CDSS market is segmented into knowledge-based, and non-knowledge based. Of all these models, the knowledge-based category is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecasted period, globally.

Based on the application of the clinical decision support system market is segmented into drug dosing support, drug allergy alert, drug-drug interaction, clinical guideline, clinical reminder, and others. Of all the applications, clinical reminder category is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, globally.

North America accounted for the major share in the clinical decision support system industry in 2017, globally as the healthcare expenditure is increasing in the region. In addition, the mounting occurrence of medication errors, expanding the geriatric population, implementation of favorable regulations and initiatives, the upsurge in government funding for healthcare IT system, escalating occurrence of chronic diseases, and intensifying requirement for quality healthcare delivery are some of the factors facilitating the growth of the North American clinical decision support system market.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is observed to witness the fastest growth in the clinical decision support system market, owing to the mounting occurrence of chronic diseases, and a large population base. The escalating occurrence of medication errors, and expanding geriatric population are some of the factors fuelling the growth of the Asia-Pacific clinical decision support system market.

Key players in the clinical decision support system industry are investing in the development of advanced, which is strengthening their position in the market., Wolters Kluwer Health, Cerner Corporation, Philips Healthcare, IBM Corporation, Hearst Health, Epic Systems Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, and MEDITECH are some of the key players offering a clinical decision support system.

