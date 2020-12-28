Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Top Key Players Update, Global Trend and Forecast To 2027||New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation

Clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

To formulate the most excellent Clinical Data Exchange market research report, an expert team follows several steps of collecting and analysing market data of the healthcare IT industry. Also, detailed market analysis has been performed here with the inputs from industry experts. Market definitions, segmentation, applications and value chain structure of the healthcare IT industry are all mentioned in the report. Businesses can acquire complete knowledge of general market conditions and tendencies with the information and data explained in this report. The credible Clinical Data Exchange market report contains all the company profiles of the major players and brands.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.