Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Research Report 2020-2027 With Global Market To Observe Strong Development| Top Players-New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation

The Clinical Data Exchange report estimates CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values along with its fluctuations for the definite forecast period. This market study considers a market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. A number of trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers have been referred for assembling the data and information mentioned in the credible marketing report. This collected information is then validated by the market experts for offering the best quality to the readers and end users. Clinical Data Exchange market research report helps the clients get familiar with the various drivers and restraints influencing the healthcare IT industry during the forecast period.

Clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.