Global Clinical Data Exchange Market Growth Opportunities, Regional Analysis ,Statistics and Forecast to 2026||Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International

Clinical data exchange market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of incidents associated with theft of clinical and medical data.

This Clinical Data Exchange market report is a great source of information about the healthcare industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the most recent developments across the globe. Such perfect and comprehensive market report brings into focus primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. The report contains reviews about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2019-2026 for the market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical data exchange market are Information Builders and docero; Halfpenny Technologies Inc; Experian Information Solutions, Inc.; PNT Data; Health Level Seven International; New England Healthcare Exchange Network, Inc.; Optum, Inc.; McKesson Corporation; IBM Corporation; Microsoft; Guardtime; iSolve, LLC; Patientory; Accenture; Proof.Works; Iryo d.o.o.; Allscripts Healthcare LLC; Open Text Corporation; Orion Health group of companies among others.1