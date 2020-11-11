Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market With Covid-19 Impact and Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Latest Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2027:DBMR Updates

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market to depict valuable insights related to significant market trends driving the industry. Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market research report has been produced with the systematic gathering of market information for industry. All this information is supplied in such a way that it properly gives explanation of various facts and figures to the business. The market data provided in this report helps to discover diverse market opportunities present worldwide for industry. This report gives accurate information about market trends, industrial changes, and consumer behaviour etc. Taking up such market research report is always very advantageous for any company, whether it is a small scale or large scale, for marketing of products or services. Analytical study of Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market report helps in mapping growth strategies to increase sales and build brand image in the market.

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.2 billion to an estimated value of USD 16.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Key Market Competitors: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market are Abbott (U.S.), Danaher.(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Im nc.(U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.( Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.(U.S.), Siemens(Germany), ELI Tech Group(France), HORIBA, Ltd.( Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd(China), Randox Laboratories Ltd.( United Kingdom), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation(Japan), Bio Systems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.(India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH(Germany ), Endress Hauser Management AG (Switzerland.), Diatron (Hungary), SFRI.(France), EKF and Medica Corporation(U.K.) among others.

Market Definition: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market

Clinical chemistry analyzer is used to calculate the concentration of certain metabolites, electrolytes, proteins, and/or drugs in serum, plasma, urine, cerebrospinal fluid, or other body fluids. Hospitals, clinics, research laboratories are using these devices. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes drives the market.

According to the World Health Organization, in 2016, an estimated 1.6 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes. Diabetes is a major cause of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, stroke and lower limb amputation.

Market Drivers:

Increase in healthcare expenses is expected to work as a driver in the industry

There is an increase in diseases due to prevalence of lifestyle diseases

Increase in use of point of care testing devices is the driver for the market

New research and developments is leading towards automated laboratories

Market Restraints:

Due to an increase in deaths from diabetes government have formed strict rules

The necessity of high capital investments

Segmentation: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market

By Product

Analyzers

Reagents

Calibrators

Controls

Standards

Others

Others

By Analyzers Technology

Analyzers

Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

By Test Analysis

Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP)

Liver Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Renal Profile

Lipid Profile

Specialty Chemical Tests

Thyroid Function Panel

By End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Academic Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Block Scientific to show clinical chemistry analyzer with the help of virtual and augmented reality. It will change the whole industry as it will bring expensive, big and bulky medical lab into doctor’s offices.

In July 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced that it has officially cleared by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry). This will transform cardiac triage in emergency departments, and it will led Siemens in increased downtime and higher throughput in their clinical chemistry workflows.

Competitive Analysis: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market

Global clinical chemistry analyzer market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical chemistry analyzer market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

