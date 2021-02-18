Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market In Depth Research with Industry Driving Factors and Forecast 2020-2026||Siemens(Germany), ELI Tech Group(France), HORIBA, Ltd.( Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.2 billion to an estimated value of USD 16.78 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.02% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global clinical chemistry analyzer market are Abbott (U.S.), Danaher.(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.(U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.( Switzerland), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.(U.S.), Siemens(Germany), ELI Tech Group(France), HORIBA, Ltd.( Japan), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd(China), Randox Laboratories Ltd.( United Kingdom), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics(U.S.), Nova Biomedical (U.S.), Sysmex Corporation(Japan), Bio Systems Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd.(India), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems GmbH(Germany ), Endress Hauser Management AG (Switzerland.), Diatron (Hungary), SFRI.(France), EKF and Medica Corporation(U.K.) among others.

Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market Development

In January 2020, Beckman Coulter, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Access PCT assay which will help physicians in assessing critically ill patients who may develop sepsis and the assay will help in giving results efficiently under 20 minutes.

Market Drivers:

Increase in healthcare expenses is expected to work as a driver in the industry

There is an increase in diseases due to prevalence of lifestyle diseases

Increase in use of point of care testing devices is the driver for the market

New research and developments is leading towards automated laboratories

Market Restraints:

Due to an increase in deaths from diabetes government have formed strict rules

The necessity of high capital investments

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced that it has entered into an agreement with Block Scientific to show clinical chemistry analyzer with the help of virtual and augmented reality. It will change the whole industry as it will bring expensive, big and bulky medical lab into doctor’s offices.

In July 2018, Siemens Healthineers announced that it has officially cleared by the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and AACC (American Association for Clinical Chemistry). This will transform cardiac triage in emergency departments, and it will led Siemens in increased downtime and higher throughput in their clinical chemistry workflows.

Segmentation: Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzer Market

By Product

Analyzers

Reagents Calibrators Controls Standards Others

Others

By Analyzers Technology

Analyzers Semi-Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Fully Automated Clinical Chemistry Analyzers



By Test Analysis

Basic Metabolic Panel(BMP)

Liver Panel

Electrolyte Panel

Renal Profile

Lipid Profile

Specialty Chemical Tests

Thyroid Function Panel

By End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Academic Research Centers

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

