Global Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market 2020 – Key Stakeholders, Subcomponent Manufacturer, Industry Association 2026

The global cling film market size was valued at $1,064.17 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,486.45 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.89% from 2020 to 2026.

Top Companies in the Global Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market: Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Bursa Pazarı A.Ş., Chauhan Modern Housewares Co. Ltd., Comco Plast CCC GmbH, DowDuPont Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd., Intertape Polymer Group Inc., Mirel Vratimov a.s., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Scientex Berhad, Sedat Tahir A.Ş., The Glad Products Company, The Klöckner Pentaplast Group.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market

Global Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market Segmentation by Material:

– Polyethylene (PE)

– Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

– Polyvinylidene Chloride (PVDC)

Global Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market Segmentation by Application:

– Food

– Medical & Healthcare

– Consumer Goods

– Industrial

Regional Analysis For Cling Film (Cling Wrap) Market:

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Table of content:

Part 1. Introduction

Part 2. Methodology

Part 3. Executive Summary

Part 4. Market Overview

Part 5. Global Market for Cling Film (Cling Wrap) by Material

Part 6. Global Market for Cling Film (Cling Wrap) by Application

Part 7. Global Market for Cling Film (Cling Wrap) by Geography

Part 8. Competitive Landscape

Part 9. Key Competitor Profiles

Part 10. Patent Analysis

