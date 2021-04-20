Global Clickstream Analytics Market – Analysis and Forecast (2019-2024)

Industry Dynamics

Growth Driver

The primary factor driving the growth of the clickstream analytics market includes the rapid adoption of mobile technology that helps in providing multiple digital touchpoints to the user. The clickstream analytics market is growing at a rapid pace owing to the increasing transformation from traditional techniques to digital techniques and a huge increase in the volume of clickstream collected data.

The e-commerce analysis can utilize a high level of information with the help of clickstreams such as tracking visitor’s responses to their particular pages and their content. While performing high-level clickstream analysis the business organizations can see the probable reactions of their customers regarding their products. The taste and preferences of the customers and can be predicted that helps in enhancing business functioning and devising business strategies that are further helpful in aiding further site development process.

Growth Opportunity

The increasing usage of multichannel marketing is creating opportunities for the clickstream analytics market. Multichannel marketing helps business organizations to reach their customers in the most effective way possible. It deals with the interaction of the organization with the customers using the combination of several direct and indirect communication channels. It develops and maintains a single view for the customers since the customers are increasingly interacting with their preferred brand in several ways that involve more than one touchpoint. This is creating demand for clickstream analytics as it contains a list of all the pages viewed by the visitors, the route is chosen while clicking and navigating which will help the organization to devise their marketing strategies such as segmentation, targeting, and positioning in the manner that the business enterprises attain maximum profit.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is the largest clickstream analytics market. The demand for this technology is high in this region due to rapid technological developments and the early adoption of web analytics solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the clickstream analytics market, due to the growing e-commerce industries, technological advancements, and opportunities across various industries in the countries such as India, China, and Japan.

Competitive Insight

Some of the key players operating in the clickstream analytics market include Adobe Systems Incorporated, AT Internet, Alphabet, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Connexity, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Jumpshot, Inc., Splunk, Inc., Talend S.A., Verto Analytics, Inc., Webtrends and Vlocity, Inc.

