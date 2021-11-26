Global Clear Aligners Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

It’s that time of the year! Get your discounted market research reports at TBRC today.



The global clear aligners market is expected to grow from $1.93 billion in 2020 to $2.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The clear aligners market is expected to reach $3.79 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 15%.

The clear aligners market consists of revenue generated from the sales of clear aligners, by the companies that manufacture them. Clear aligners are orthodontic devices that are used to align and straighten the teeth by using force to regulate their movement.

The clear aligners market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the clear aligners market are Align Technology, Henry Schein, Institut Straumann, The 3M Company, Danaher Corporation (Ormco Corporation), Dentsply Sirona, Scheu Dental, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, TP Orthodontics, and K Line Europe.

The global clear aligners market is segmented –

1) By Product: Ceramic Braces, Clear Aligners, Lingual Braces

2) By Material Type: Polyurethane Plastic, Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG), Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC), Others

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Dental And Orthodontic Clinics

The clear aligners market report describes and explains the global clear aligners market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The clear aligners report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global clear aligners market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global clear aligners market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

