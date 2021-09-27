Global Clay Product And Refractory Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

The global clay products and refractories market is expected to grow from $144.48 billion in 2020 to $157.85 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $196.72 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

The clay products and refractories market consists of sales of clay and refractory products by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) engaged in shaping, molding, glazing, and firing pottery, ceramics, plumbing fixtures, and electrical supplies made entirely or partly of clay or other ceramic materials, refractories, non-clay refractories, ceramic tiles, bricks, and other structural clay building materials. Clay is procured from mining or quarrying companies, loaded by truck or front-end loader into a primary crusher, transferred to grinding mills, and further processed using grinding, mixing, cutting, shaping, and honing. Refractory materials are heated and then formed into bricks or other shapes for use in industrial applications. Equipment and tools used in clay product manufacturing include crushers, grinders, wire cutters, high-pressure cylinders, rollers, dryers, and burners. Clay products find applications in the construction, steel making, cosmetics, and food industry. The clay products and refractories market is segmented into pottery, ceramics, and plumbing fixtures; and clay building material and refractories.

The clay product and refractory market report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Some of the major players of the clay product and refractory market are Dal-Tile, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, RHI AG, Vesuvius, Kyocera.

The global clay products and refractories market is segmented –

1) By Type: Pottery, Ceramics, And Plumbing Fixtures, Clay Building Material And Refractories

2) By End Use Vertical: Construction, Automobiles, Steel Making, Cosmetics, Food Industry, Others

3) By Process: Grinding, Cutting, Mixing, Shaping, Honing

4) By Material: Quartz, Chamatte, Sand, Sawdust, Slag, Pulverized Coal

The clay product and refractory market report describes and explains the global clay product and refractory market and covers 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, and 2020 to 2025 termed the forecast period, along with further forecasts for the period 2025-2030. The clay product and refractory report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The countries covered in the global clay product and refractory market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam.

The regions covered in the global clay product and refractory market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

