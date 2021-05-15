Global Clamp Meter Market Research Report 2021: Covid 19 Impact Outlook, Regional Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Growth Prospects & Forecast -2026

According to the new report published by Industry Research Place Global Clamp Meter Market is valued at USD 893.63 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1322.42 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 5.8 % over the forecast period.

Clamp meter is test equipment used to measure high-value current without damaging the circuit or power loss. Clamp meter is also known as Tong tester. Clamp meters are widely preferred in the power industry to measure current and are very popular among electric technicians in testing live wires as they remove the task of cutting live wires and enable accurate measurement. Clamp meters are extensively used in industrial controls, industrial equipment, commercial, industrial, residential electrical systems & HVAC application to measure the current. Clamp meters are also used in repairing accessible systems, perform circuit tests as well as troubleshooting the system. Rising demand from end-use applications such as industrial equipment, industrial controls, and electrical systems along with the popularity of clamp meter and successful commercialization of test and measurement devices clamp meter market has become more prevalent.

Scope of the Report

This report analyses the global market for Clamp Meter. The report will enable the user to understand and gain insights into the current and forecast market situation. The market is comprehensively analyzed by geography to give complete information on the global scenario. The qualitative and quantitative data provided in this study can help user understand which market segments, regions are expected to grow at higher rates, factors affecting the market and key opportunity areas. The report also includes competitive landscape of key players in the industry along with emerging trends in the market.

Major Players of the Clamp Meter Market

Fluke Corporation HIOKI E Corp Eltex Etekcity Corporation Extech Instruments Innova Electronics Kaito Electronics Klein Tools Mastech Digital Meco Instruments PCE Instruments Yokogawa Corporation Others

Global Clamp Meter Market COVID-19 impact Analysis

This report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Global Clamp Meter Market. By combining data from a range of industry sources, as well as predictive modeling and market trend analysis, we provide an evidence-based set of projections that will allow organizations to plan their strategies more effectively. The report gives in depth analysis of short term and long term impacts of epidemic on the industry.

The COVID 19 impact assessment of Global Clamp Meter Market is divided into following sections:

Section1: Pre Lockdown

This part of the report looks at how market changed throughout early 2020, as the spread of COVID-19 intensified on different geographies.

Section2: During Lockdown

This part of the report collects data across the sector to know how people have responded to lockdown. It analyses the impact of the epidemic on the workforce in the industry and disruption in various regions and countries

Section3: Post Lockdown

This part of the report project what sector recovery could look like and summarizes ways in which the business landscape could shift.

Market Segmentation

Type Current transformer (AC) clamp meters Hall effect (AC/DC) clamp meters Flexible (AC) clamp meters

Application Industrial equipment Industrial controls Electrical systems Other



Global Clamp Meter Market Assessment by Type

On the basis of Type, the market is divided into Current transformer (AC) clamp meters, Hall Effect (AC/DC) clamp meters and Flexible (AC) clamp meters. Current transformer (AC) clamp meters segment dominated the product segment accounting 43.4% market share in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 571 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7% during 2020-2026. In terms of production Current transformer (AC) clamp meters market was valued at 1586.18 Thousand Units in 2019 and will reach 2421.49 Thousand Units by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% during 2020-2026.

Global Clamp Meter Market Assessment by Application

On the basis of Application, the market is divided into Industrial equipment, Industrial controls, Electrical systems and others. Industrial equipment segment dominated the end users segment accounting 46% market share in 2019 and it is expected to reach USD 617 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2020-2026.

Global Clamp Meter Market Assessment by Geography

The Global Clamp Meter Market in terms of revenue is dominated by China and is projected to reach at revenue of USD 324.90 Million in 2026 at CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period 2020-2026. The Europe Clamp Meter market was valued at USD 177.10 Million in 2020 and will reach USD 259.12 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2020-2026. The US Clamp Meter market in terms of sales was valued at 720.31 Thousand Units in 2019 and will reach 1084.08 Thousand Units by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6% during 2020-2026.

Recent Developments in Global Clamp Meter Market

Hioki Launches Clamp on Earth Tester FT6380-50 and Insulation Tester IR4057-50

Hioki has announced the launch of the Clamp on Earth Tester FT6380-50 and the Insulation Tester IR4057-50, both of which are compatible with the Wireless Adapter Z3210.

The Wireless Adapter Z3210 can be connected to either instrument to enable Bluetooth® wireless communications with smartphones and tablets. Users can enter measurement data directly into an Excel® form* or use GENNECT Cross, a free application from Hioki, to record measurement results on site photographs or construction drawings.

This capability allows the entire series of steps from measurement to report creation to be carried out in the field for applications such as completion inspections following the installation of electrical equipment and subsequent regular inspections, reducing workload and eliminating the risk of transfer errors.

Hioki Launches AC Leakage Clamp Meter CM4002, CM4003

Hioki has announced the launch of the AC Leakage Clamp Meter CM4002 and CM4003, which streamline current leakage investigations and deliver high-precision, high-reliability leakage current measurement capability. The new instruments, which update the Clamp-on Leak HiTester 3283, can measure parameters ranging from AC leakage current to load current.

In addition to a newly designed sensor that allows accurate detection of minuscule currents, the instruments support the optional Wireless Adapter Z3210, which can be connected to enable Bluetooth® wireless communications with smartphones and tablets. The CM4002 and CM4003 significantly reduce the time required to resolve current leakage issues.

Flexible and Expanded Line of Clamp Meters and Enhanced Ease of Use

Greenlee test and measurement products include four new meters and probes: the CMF series, CMF-110 and CMF-118 flexible clamp meters, and FC Series, FC-110 and FC-118, flexible clamp current probes. The flexible coils allow professionals to measure current in hard-to-reach cables and large conductors that hard-jaw clamp meters cannot clamp around. Available in 10- or 18-inch flexible coil offerings, the standalone CMF series flexible clamp meter accurately measures true RMS AC current, AC voltage, resistance, frequency and inrush current.

Facelift for clamp meter series: same price, more features

Major Tech’s ever-popular range of digital clamp meters have been upgraded to include more features, a stylish new look and all models are now True RMS. With all the added benefits, Major Tech has ensured that these new clamp meters are available at the same price as the previous version. Even the MT720 is now packed full of features and comes standard with inrush current and a variable frequency drive (VFD) function.

Report Coverage

An overview of the Global Clamp Meter Market

In depth analysis of market dynamics and major factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends influencing the global market

Global Clamp Meter Market revenue data historic and forecast analysis (2015 to 2026)

Characterization and quantification of the market segments for Clamp Meter Market

Market share analysis of key market participants and their competitive landscape

Important Questions Answered by Global Clamp Meter Market Report

What is the impact of COVID 19 epidemic on the Global Clamp Meter Market?

Which is mostly affected region, country?

Which is the current largest and fastest-growing region?

What is the market size and growth rate of the Global Clamp Meter Market?

What are current factors affecting the growth of market?

What are Key trends and opportunity areas?

Within Clamp Meter Market, which segments are fastest growing & emerging strongly? What are the drivers and restraints for each segment? What are vendor competencies by segment?

What are the major strategies adopted by leading market companies?

What are company challenges and essential success factors by market segment?

How company offerings and supply chain capabilities are shifting to meet emerging market needs?

