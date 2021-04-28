Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Size,Share,Demand,Covid-19 Impact Analysis,Rising Trends,Forecast 2027||Top Players-Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, AbbVie Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Emerging markets and huge investment in research and development are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The major players covered in the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market are Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Allergan, AbbVie Inc, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Wockhardt Bio AG, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Mylan N.V., Horizon Therapeutics plc and others.

Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of urticaria due to changing environment, growing cases of skin infections are responsible for growth of chronic spontaneous urticaria market. In addition, new products under pipeline may also boost the growth of this market globally.

Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market Restraints:

However, lack of awareness about the treatment and difficulty in identifying the condition of chronic spontaneous urticaria are the factors that hinder the growth of this market.

Global Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria Market: Segmentation

Chronic spontaneous urticaria market is segmented on the basis of treatment, diagnosis, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of treatment, the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is segmented into medication, phototherapy and others. Medication can be further segmented into H2 blockers, corticosteroids, antidepressants, monoclonal antibodies and others

Based on diagnosis, the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is segmented into physical examination, blood test, allergy test and others

Route of administration segment of global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is segmented into oral, topical and parenteral

On the basis of end-users, the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market is segmented into hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics and others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global chronic spontaneous urticaria market has been bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy

