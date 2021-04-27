Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth |GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson)

Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market: Introduction

Migraine is a painful episodic disorder that sometimes develops into a chronic form. It is one of the most prevalent neurological conditions in clinical practice. Chronic migraine (CM) is the natural development of migraine in its chronic form and has a headache frequency of 15 days per month with similar characteristics to migraine assaults. Many patients with chronic migraine also have overuse of medication, described as at least 10 days per month using a compound analgesic, opioid, triptan, or ergot derivative.

Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market: Competitive Landscape

Novartis AG

Founded in 1996, Novartis AG is among the top global pharmaceutical companies operating across all the geographies in almost all the specialties. It was established through the merger of Ciba-Geigy and Sandoz in 1996. It acquired Alcon, Inc. and expanded its base in eye care market. Novartis operates in patented pharmaceutical products, generic pharmaceuticals & biosimilars, and surgical and vision care segments. It offers many OTC as well as generic drugs for acute attack treatment of migraine. The company is investing into specialty prophylactic treatment drugs through its recent acquisitions and strategic collaborations.

Pfizer Inc.

Incorporated in 1849, Pfizer Inc. is one of the leading biopharmaceutical companies. The company manages its commercial operations through two segments: Global Innovative Products and Global Essential Health. The global innovative products segment includes pharmaceutical sub-segment that focuses on novel pharmaceutical products, vaccines, oncology products, and consumer healthcare. The global essential health segment includes branded generics, generics, biosimilar, and infusion systems. Pfizer has expanded its neurosciences product portfolio through indigenous product developments and acquisitions across the market. The company offers OTC and prescription drugs for migraine treatment in the form of tablets as well as other forms.

Other key players operating in the global chronic migraine treatment market include AstraZeneca Plc., Allergan Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Eli Lilly & Company, Merck & Co., Inc., Janssen Pharmaceutical Company (Johnson & Johnson), Endo Pharmaceutical Inc., Zosano Pharma Corporation, Alder BioPharmaceutical, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., and Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market: Dynamics

High Prevalence of Migraine and Increasing Transition from Episodic to Chronic Migraine to Drive the Market

According to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2013, migraine was the 6th most common cause for a year lost due to disability across the globe. According to a study, titled “Lifting the Burden”, conducted by World Health Organization and other prominent institutes in 2011, the prevalence of migraine across the globe was around 11.0%. Other independent studies suggest this prevalence to be around 14.7%. Prevalence of migraine among females is supposed to be 2 to 3 times more than in men. According to The Migraine Trust of the U.K., around 2% of the world population is estimated to be affected by chronic migraine. Furthermore, it is estimated that around 2 to 3% of episodic migraine patients transitioned to chronic migraine patients. Migraine attacks are triggered by various factors such as environmental change, hormonal imbalance, and dietary change. Rise in incidences of these triggering factors is projected to increase the number of episodic migraine patients, which in turn, is likely to increase chronic migraine patients’ population.

Ongoing Investment in Alternative Therapies to Restrain the Market

Various complementary alternative therapies are being practiced for chronic migraine treatment such as manual therapy, chiropractic, homeopathy, and Ayurveda. It is estimated that emerging and under-developed markets prominently use complementary alternative therapies for migraine treatment. According to a study conducted by physicians and scientists of Harvard Medical School of Boston, Massachusetts, U.S. in 2011, around 4.5% of adults in the U.S. relied on complementary alternative therapies to relieve migraine. Key industry players and research institutes are investing into development of new portable neuro-stimulating devices to offer abortive as well prophylactic treatment of migraine. Recent FDA approvals for such devices are projected to attract new players in this market. A few examples of such devices include sTMS mini by eNeuro, and Cefaly by Roxon.

Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global chronic migraine treatment market can be segmented based on:

Treatment

Route of Administration

Distribution Channel

Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market, by Treatment

In terms of treatment, the global chronic migraine treatment market can be divided into:

Abortive Treatment Triptans Ergot Alkaloids Others

Prophylactic Treatment Botulinum Toxin Topiramate Others



Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market, by Route of Administration

Based on route of administration, the global chronic migraine treatment market can be classified into:

Oral

Injectable

Others (Nasal Spray, Transdermal Patch, suppositories)

Global Chronic Migraine Treatment Market, by Distribution Channel

In terms of distribution channel, the global chronic migraine treatment market can be segregated into:

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others (Online Pharmacies, Drug Stores)

