Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market  Size, Insights, Trends, Outlook 2021 | Top Key Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US)

Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 19.02 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 13.38 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global chronic kidney diseases market are Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline Plc (UK), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Sanofi S.A (France), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany), Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd ( Japan), AbbVie Inc (US), Allergan Plc ( Ireland) and few among others.

Market Drivers

Increase in prevalence rate of hypertension, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

Rising awareness about transplantation therapy and technological advancement is driving the growth of market.

Increase in the rate of R&D initiatives is driving chronic kidney disease therapeutics market.

Market Restraints

High cost involved in the treatment.

Patent expiry from many companies and introduction of generic drugs is expected to restrain the growth if the market.

Segmentation: Global Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market

By Therapy Type

Medication ACE inhibitors Angiotensin II receptors blockers Calcium channel blockers Beta blockers Diuretics Others

Kidney Transplantation

Dialysis

Others

By route of administration

Oral

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On April 2019, FDA approved Keytruda a drug manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc . for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in the therapy area of nephrology and oncology. The drug acted as immunomodulatory. It is specifically given in the combination of axitinib which is first line treatment of patient diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma.

for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma in the therapy area of nephrology and oncology. The drug acted as immunomodulatory. It is specifically given in the combination of axitinib which is first line treatment of patient diagnosed with renal cell carcinoma. On April 2018, Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd got FDA approval for Jynarque in the therapy area of nephrology for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The drug is given in tablet form and it act as a selective vasopressin V2-receptor antagonist.

