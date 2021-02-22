Global Chromatography in Cannabis Testing Market Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2028||Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd., Waters Corporation., Restek Corporation

Data Bridge Market research released a new market study on Chromatography in cannabis testing with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis In Chromatography in cannabis testing research report also directs the manufacturer about planning of advertising and sales promotion efforts and makes it more effective. The report consists of all the detailed profiles for the Chromatography in cannabis testing major manufacturers and importers who are influencing the market. Chromatography in cannabis testing survey provides key information about the industry such as helpful and important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. This market study includes drivers and restraints for the market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period derived with the help of SWOT analysis.

Chromatography in cannabis testing market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 14.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Rise in prevalence of tooth loss and growth in edentulous population drives the chromatography in cannabis testing market.

The major players covered in the chromatography in cannabis testing market report are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd., Waters Corporation., Restek Corporation., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc, LabLynx LIMS (Laboratory Information Management System), Steep Hill, Inc., SC Labs., CannaSafe, PharmLabs LLC, Digipath Inc., Battelle Memorial Institute, Pure Analytics LLC, PhytoVista Laboratories, EVIO Pvt. Ltd., Eirlab Research Group, Digipath Inc and CannaSafe among other domestic and global players.

Chromatography in Cannabis Testing Market Scope and Market Size

Chromatography in cannabis testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, service provider, product and application. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of test type, the chromatography in cannabis testing market is segmented into potency testing, pesticide screening, residual solvent screening, heavy metal testing, terpene testing and mycotoxin testing.

Based on service provider, the chromatography in cannabis testing market is segmented into laboratories, manufacturers and research institutes.

Based on product, the chromatography in cannabis testing market is segmented into liquid chromatography and gas chromatography.

The chromatography in cannabis testing market is also segmented on the basis of application into pain management, seizures, sclerosis and others.

Global Chromatography in Cannabis Testing Market Country Level Analysis

Chromatography in cannabis testing market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, service provider, product and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the chromatography in cannabis testing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the chromatography in cannabis testing market due to the rising presence of major players operating in the target market and legalization of cannabis by various countries in the region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in chromatography in cannabis testing market due to increasing adoption of cannabis in order to treat diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure across developing countries in the region.

