Global Choroideremia Treatment Market Size, Growth, Sales Value and Forecast 2021-2027: Biogen, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Copernicus Therapeutics

Biogen

4D Molecular Therapeutics

Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc

Wize Pharma Inc

Spark Therapeutics, Inc

PIXIUM VISION

Retina Implant AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Global Choroideremia Treatment market analysis report is a definitive solution for sound decision making and superior management of goods and services. This market report endows clients with the supreme level of market data and information which exactly matches to the niche and business requirements. The market research report delivers all-inclusive analysis of the market structure along with the estimations of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. Its provides a complete analysis and precise statistics on revenue by the major players participants for the period 2021-2027.

Choroideremia is also known as choroidal sclerosis is a rare, degenerative, X-linked inherited retinal disorder characterized by progressive degeneration of the choroid, retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) and retina due to Mutations in the CHM gene. This CHM gene required to produce Rab escort protein-1 (REP-1). The condition gets its name from the distinctive sweet odor of affected infant’s urine and is also c, a protein that takes part in targeting vesicles (small sacs of substances) into, out of, and within cells.

According to the statistics published by U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated population of choroideremia is about 1 in 50,000-100,000 people. Presence of refined healthcare infrastructure and emerging new market are the key factors for growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Ongoing clinical trial conducted by many pharmaceuticals industries is propelling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

The competitive scenario of market and strategic collaborations may boost the market position

Market Restraints

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Treatment by Surgery may alter the appearance and function of the eye can threats the patients is also hinders the market growth

Choroideremia Treatment Market Segmentation:

By Treatment

Gene Therapy

Surgery

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Ophthalmic Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Competitive Landscape and Choroideremia Treatment Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global choroideremia treatment market are Biogen, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc, Wize Pharma Inc, Spark Therapeutics, Inc, PIXIUM VISION, Retina Implant AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and others

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Biogen has acquired Nightstar Therapeutics for USD 800 million approximately. With this acquisition, Biogen will take the responsibility of two mid- to late-stage clinical assets, as well as preclinical programs in ophthalmology including NSR-REP1 for the treatment of choroideremia.

In November 2018, 4D Molecular Therapeutics received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for to 4D-110, an intravitreal injection AAV gene therapy agent for the treatment of choroideremia. With this designation company enables to obtain marketing exclusivity upon approval of the product in the designated indication.

Choroideremia Treatment Market Country Level Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

