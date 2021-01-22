Global Cholesterol Testing Services Market || keyplayers SYNLAB International GmbH, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp).

Cholesterol is an essential chemical compound required for synthesis of cell membranes and hormones such as estrogen and testosterone. Cholesterol is produced by liver and it is also provided by dietary sources such as meat, poultry, eggs, fish, and dairy products. It is absorbed by the small intestine and metabolized and stored in the liver. Excessive intake of cholesterol can lead to its deposition on walls of arteries narrowing their diameter, which can lead to various cardiovascular disorders.

Increasing number of people suffering from obesity and elevated cholesterol levels is major factor fueling growth of the cholesterol testing services market. Furthermore, constantly growing geriatric population with high concentration of cholesterol in plasma is driving growth of the market. Moreover, increasing inclination of population towards smoking and alcohol consumption can result into high cholesterol deposition, which in turn is propelling demand for its diagnostic tests. Approval of home cholesterol tests by the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to measure total fat levels in blood with 95% accuracy is also expected to boost growth of the market. However, lack of diagnostic laboratories and skilled pathological professionals in emerging economies are restraining growth of the market.

Key players operating in the cholesterol testing services market include Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Spectra Laboratories Inc., Bio-Reference Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc. (CRL), ACM Medical Laboratory, Adicon Clinical Laboratory, Unilabs, SYNLAB International GmbH, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp).

