The report “ Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Product (Boxed, Countlines, Molded Bars, Seasonal Chocolates, Straightlines, and Others), By Type (Milk, Dark, and White), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In June 2017, Ferrero opened an innovation center in Singapore.

In July 2017, Nestlé invested in an operations center in Uruguay in a deal worth CHF 17 million

Analyst View:

Rising the emergence of on-the-go snacks assure the growth of global confectionary market

Innovations in the market in terms of flavor and nutritional content are driving the market growth. Global confectionery manufacturers are focusing on the development of confectionery products with flavors such as coffee, fruits, cinnamon, and different ingredients. Recent approvals of factor concentrate by regulatory bodies, favorable government initiatives and mandates, and rising adoption of prophylaxis treatment are the key factors that are driving the market growth. The Chocolate Confectionary market growth is anticipated to increase due to favorable impact of advertising. Chocolate confectionery manufacturing companies conduct several marketing & promotional activities to increase the outreach of their products amongst their targeted end user segments.

Growing chocolate confectionary industry

Appealing packaging of products, innovative branding activities and promotional events increase the demand for chocolates amongst consumers. Gift packages with chocolates, products targeting holiday and festival seasons, “healthy snack sized” products are very popular amongst parents and children who constitute a major end user segment.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The Global chocolate confectionary market accounted for 141.0 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 183.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.7%.. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, type, and region.

Depending upon product, the Countlines dominated the global chocolate confectionery market in 2019, as it is an easy snacking option that can be eaten on-the-go.

In terms of type, the dark type constitutes the highest growth. Dark chocolate is considered as a healthy snack owing to its nutrient content and its potential in lowering the risk of heart disease. Epidemiologists across the globe are suggesting consumption of dark and milk chocolate for heart health with clinically proven and study based facts.

By region, Europe accounts for a major share in the confectionery market with predominance in the chocolate confectionery segment. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant CAGR during the confectionery market forecast period as a result of growing disposable income, increasing population, and new brand launches from established players.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global pharmaceutical membrane filtration technologies market includes Mars, Incorporated, Mondelez International, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Ferrero Group, Meiji Co., Ltd., The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Ezaki Glico Co., Ltd., Haribo GmbH & Co. K.G., and Pladis.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

