Global Chlorobenzene Market by Type, Application and Future Analysis

The global market for chlorobenzene is projected to grow demonstrating a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period by P&S Intelligence.

These applications require the chemical in various forms, such as paradichlorobenzene, monochlorobenzene, m-dichlorobenzene, orthodichlorobenzene, tetrachlorobenzene, trichlorobenzene, and hexachlorobenzene. Among these, monochlorobenzene is the most-widely consumed form of the base chemical, on account of the high demand for nitrochlorobenzene and diphenyl oxide, which are themselves used to manufacture pigment and organic intermediates, dyes, pesticides, rubber processing chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. In the coming years, the consumption of paradichlorobenzene will rise the fastest, as it is used as a repellent and fumigant insecticide and in the production of specialty mothballs, deodorant blocks for toilets and restrooms, and poly (p-phenylene sulfone).

With urbanization, the demand for various basic, intermediate, advanced, and specialty chemicals is rising around the world, especially in developing countries. Thus, the government of China, India, Japan, and Bangladesh, among other emerging economies, are taking initiatives to augment their chemical production. For instance, heavy investments are being poured into the manufacturing sector as part of the Make in India and Made in China initiatives. Moreover, Asian countries offer cost-effective raw material and labor and also have less-stringent environmental regulations, which are encouraging North American and European chemical companies to establish their plants here.

This is why Asia-Pacific has been the dominating region in the chlorobenzene market till now, and it will also witness the highest growth rate in the years to come. Additionally, with the growing agricultural sector, the demand for agrochemicals is rising, which is driving the consumption of chlorobenzenes. Another emerging application area of these chemicals in the region is pharmaceuticals, the production of which is growing to cater to the increasing disease-ridden population. For instance, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India exported $16.3-billion worth of pharma products in FY2020, and its overall pharmaceutical industry is set to touch $100 billion in 2025.

